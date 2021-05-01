The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the tense situation on the border of the republics and agreed to withdraw military equipment from the border areas on both sides. On Saturday, May 1, reports RIA News…

It is noted that the parties also agreed to create a joint commission to audit all military equipment at the border. The leaders of the republics also noted the importance of preventing provocations in the border areas and expressed confidence in the soonest settlement of the situation.

The conflict on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan began on Thursday, April 29, with a shootout of border guards and escalated into full-scale fighting. The reason was the long-standing territorial dispute between the two countries over the Golovnoy water distribution point.

According to the latest data, 31 people died in Kyrgyzstan, 154 were injured. On the Tajik side, 8 people became victims, another 110 were injured.