Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security Detains President Sadyr Japarov’s Nephew Ulan

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan has detained Ulan Japarov, the nephew of the republic’s president Sadyr Japarov. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Sputnik Kyrgyzstan”.

“He is accused of committing a serious crime, the injured party suffered material damage on an especially large scale. The relative of the head of state was taken into custody until August 19,” the publication says.

In June 2023, Ulan Japarov was already detained in connection with a corruption case, but was released under house arrest in October.

Earlier, President Japarov apologized for his niece Lazat Nurkuzhoyeva, who bragged about her lavish engagement on social media. At the time, he expressed hope that the couple would draw the right conclusions when faced with public criticism.