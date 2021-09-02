No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Presidents Martti Ahtisaari suffers from Alzheimer’s disease

by admin_gke11ifx
September 2, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
og
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Office of the President of the Republic reports in a press release.

President Martti Ahtisaari suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, the Office of the President of the Republic says in a statement. Due to an advanced memory disorder, she receives support for everyday life at home and occasionally spends periods of treatment in a nursing home.

The family hopes for respect for privacy, the press release says.

Ahtisaari’s illness is also reported by the conflict resolution organization founded by him CMI. According to the organization, Ahtisaari will withdraw from all his public appearances.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: