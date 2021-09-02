Presidents Martti Ahtisaari suffers from Alzheimer’s disease

The Office of the President of the Republic reports in a press release.

President Martti Ahtisaari suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, the Office of the President of the Republic says in a statement. Due to an advanced memory disorder, she receives support for everyday life at home and occasionally spends periods of treatment in a nursing home.

The family hopes for respect for privacy, the press release says.

Ahtisaari’s illness is also reported by the conflict resolution organization founded by him CMI. According to the organization, Ahtisaari will withdraw from all his public appearances.