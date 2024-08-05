The presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaand Chile, Gabriel Boric, On Monday, the two countries put the crisis unleashed after the elections in Venezuela to one side and focused their public appearance in Santiago on issues related to the bilateral agenda.

Lula da Silva, considered a key player in the resolution of the crisis due to his regional influence and his former closeness to Chavismo, limited himself to recalling that Brazil, Mexico and Colombia have pledged to seek a negotiated solution to a conflict that has kept the region in suspense.

“Respect for popular sovereignty is what motivates us to defend transparency. Commitment to peace is what leads us to promote dialogue and understanding between the government and the opposition,” said the Brazilian leader from La Moneda Palace, the seat of the Chilean government.

Is about Lula da Silva’s first public statement since the governments of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia requested the “expeditious” publication of data “broken down by voting table” from the July 28 elections on August 1 and called for “maintaining social peace and protecting human lives”.

Protests in Catia against the results of the presidential election. Photo:AFP

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) attributed the victory to the current president, Nicolás Maduro (51.95%), over the former opposition diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia (43.18%), but more than a week later it has still not published the minutes proving the victory.

The opposition and part of the international community suspect that The Chavista government committed fraud and there are already countries such as the United States, Argentina, Uruguay and Peru that have recognized González Urrutia as the winner.

Boric, who was the first international leader to demand transparency and who insists that he will not validate any result that is not verified by “independent international organizations,” avoided referring to the Venezuelan crisis during his public statement and indicated that he will make a statement “tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.”

Chile is one of the seven Latin American countries that had to withdraw their diplomatic missions from Venezuela following Maduro’s order rejecting his “interventionist” statements regarding the presidential elections.

What agreements did they reach?



This is Lula da Silva’s first visit to Chile since he returned to power in January 2023, after the mandate of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, a period in which, he said, Brazil “suffered a very big setback.”

“Brazil has emerged from a diplomatic blackout that it was in from 2018 to 2022. Brazil had no relations with anyone and Brazil even sought to offend other allied countries,” said the Brazilian leader, who praised the good relationship he maintains with Boric and extended an invitation to him to participate in the G20 summit, which will be held in November in Brazil.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Gabriel Boric. Photo:Bloomberg

The two leaders signed 19 bilateral agreements, including an extradition treaty, and pledged to promote “real” integration projects, such as – said Boric – the Bioceanic Road Corridor, which seeks to link southern Brazil with ports in northern Chile by land, passing through Paraguay and Argentina.

“We set out to inaugurate the corridor during our mandates,” stressed the former student leader, who thanked Lula da Silva for “building a left and a progressivism that is democratic and that always, at all events, respects and enforces human rights.”

“Brazil can be Chile’s gateway to Africa and Chile the gateway to Asia,” added the Brazilian, who will close a trade forum on Monday afternoon with businessmen from both countries.

In 2023, Brazil was Chile’s leading trading partner in the region and third worldwide, while trade between the two countries reached 12.25 billion dollars (about 11.177 billion euros), higher than Brazil’s trade with France or Italy.

Lula da Silva, who was accompanied by 13 of his ministers, will conclude his official visit to Chile on Tuesday with meetings with the mayor of Santiago, the communist Irací Hassler, and the former socialist president Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006), as well as a visit to the construction site of the future National Space Center that the Chilean Air Force (FACh) is building on the outskirts of the capital.