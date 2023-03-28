President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) continues to recover from bronchopneumonia at home, in the Alvorada Palace, in Brasília. This Monday (27), the general coordinator of the Health team of the Presidency of the Republic, infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio, evaluated the president and said that he is evolving well and will continue in full recovery until Wednesday (29) .

On Thursday (23), President Lula was admitted to the Sirio-Libanês Hospital, in Brasília, with flu-like symptoms. The diagnosis was bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to influenza A. Germoglio recommended postponing the trip that the president and his delegation would make to China over the weekend until the end of the viral transmission cycle.

“I understand that, politically, there was a need to go to China, but infectiously it was unfeasible”, said the doctor to IstoÉ Dinheiro.

The postponement was communicated to the Chinese authorities with the reiteration of the desire to reschedule the visit. The Press Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic informed that the new date for the presidential trip has not yet been defined.