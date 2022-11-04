The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has announced that he will meet at the end of November with the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández. Up in the air is the invitation he extended to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after congratulating him on Monday for his victory in the Brazilian presidential elections. The leaders will arrive in the country days before the Summit of the Pacific Alliance, to be held on November 24 and 25 in Puerto Escondido, the most populous city on the Oaxaca coast.

“Our friend Alberto Fernández is coming to Mexico on November 24,” the president said on his social networks. During the meeting he wants to discuss “the integration of America for economic cooperation with respect to the sovereignty of each country.” Just three hours before, López Obrador published another message announcing that Gabriel Boric would also be in Mexico for the Summit. “In addition to cooperation for development, we will talk about Gabriela Mistral and the admired president, Salvador Allende,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The Summit of the Pacific Alliance was created in 2011 and was signed by the presidents of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, which occupy 43% of Latin America’s GDP, according to data from the World Bank. Its objective is to “deepen the integration between these economies and define joint actions for commercial linkages” with the aim of “achieving the free movement of goods, services, capital and people.” The Summit has its sights set on the most important economies in Asia such as China and Japan, whose markets absorb a large part of Latin American exports. Countries that are not included in the original declaration, such as Argentina, participate as observers.

As a result of the arrival in Oaxaca of this international event, other activities have been prepared to promote local and Mexican culture, such as a Film Cycle on migrations, in which short films will be shown. Underground Y The children of the exodus. A forum will also be held to meet the Community of Women Entrepreneurs of the Pacific Alliance, through which it is intended to promote “the economic empowerment of women” in these countries.

