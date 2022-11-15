Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who became ill after the opening of the G20 summit in Bali, did not take part in an informal dinner with the leaders of the G20. The event was broadcast on the official website summit on Tuesday 15 November.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron also did not attend the dinner.

The head of the Russian delegation to the G20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also did not participate in the event, as at that time he was holding a pre-scheduled meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that the President of Argentina became ill at the summit. “big twenty». It was noted that Fernandez began to feel dizzy and his blood pressure dropped.

On the same day, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is also at the summit, announced a positive test for COVID-19. For the safety of the delegates present at the meetings, Mr. Hong intends to send a delegation of the country to Cambodia. He added that the scheduled meetings will be rescheduled and canceled.

The G20 summit takes place on November 15-16.