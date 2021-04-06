Dubai (Union)

The Football Association Board of Directors praised the role played by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the development of the sports sector in general and football in particular through his various initiatives and directives that contributed to the Emirati football assuming the prestigious position at the level of national teams and clubs In addition to supporting national elements in various fields.

This came during the regular meeting of the FIFA Board of Directors, which was held at the Federation headquarters in Dubai under the chairmanship of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and in the presence of the members. The Federation’s Board of Directors approved next May 16 as the date for the final match of the President’s Cup for the 2020-2021 sports season, which will bring together the Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr youth teams. The formation of the Referees Committee was also approved, headed by Salem Ali Al Shamsi, a member of the board of directors, and Muhammad Omar Al-Shammari as his deputy, and the members Hamad Al-Mazrouei, Abdullah Karam, Yaqoub Al-Hammadi, Hamad bin Hanifa and Fatima Al-Ameri, and Ibrahim Lamash as an advisor to the committee.

The Council reviewed the projects of the National Teams and Technical Affairs Committee through a comprehensive report presented by Youssef Hussein Al-Sahlawi, Second Vice President of the Federation, Chairman of the Committee, and an explanation of the Spanish coaches who were recently appointed to oversee the Olympic and youth teams and the programs that will be launched soon for the teams of the age groups. On the program of preparations for the national team for the joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup finals and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup finals to be hosted by the country next June, and the guidance on providing all the needs of the national team to ensure the achievement of positive results.