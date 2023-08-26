Reforms, FdI ready to compromise: no presidentialism, yes to the premiership

Stop with presidentialism, forward the premiership. It is carried out in the Brothers of Italy: the new bill could arrive in the Council of Ministers and then in Parliament if there is also the consent of Salvini and Tajani. Repubblica writes it today, which explains how “it is no longer “either presidentialism or death”, on which Giorgia Meloni had insisted so much during the electoral campaign. But a compromise is on the way: the proposal for the direct election of the prime minister”.

Nazario Pagano, forced president of the Constitutional Affairs commission of the Chamber, admits to Repubblica that “the claims of the centre-right have somewhat reduced, but with the premiership the will is being met to maintain the figure of the president of the Republic as a third institution and with a guarantee role. As the newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari explains, “between the majority and the opposition the clash over the premiership remains, with the exception of Matteo Renzi vhe presented his bill on the “premier mayor of Italy” on August 1st. Not even his former partner Carlo Calenda, however, followed him”

But the text – prepared by the Minister of Reforms, Elisabetta Casellati, and already almost ready – is in the government coalition – it must first of all be shared, warns Repubblica. The forecast is to present the bill on the premiership in the Council of Ministers, as was already done with the differentiated autonomy of Roberto Calderoli. “There must therefore be the agreement of Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani”Republic concludes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

