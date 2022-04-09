Former president defended the adoption of the semi-presidential system during speech at the Brazil Conference, held in the USA

the former president Michel Temer (MDB) said that Brazil should adopt the semi-presidential system, which is under discussion in the Chamber of Deputies. For him, the new system would bring advantages, such as more possibility for voters to charge deputies and a reduction in the dimension of political crises that lead to impeachment.

“Presidentialism is in tatters. It’s 30-something years of the Constitution and we had 2 impediments. Each of them generates institutional traumas. The parliamentarian has no executive responsibility. Only legislative. If he is the executor, in the semi a portion is administered by parliamentarians“, said the former president in an interview for the Brazil Conference, an event promoted by students from Harvard University and MIT, in Boston, to discuss issues related to Brazil.

According to him, the semi-presidential system would reduce trauma when a government loses a majority in Congress. “There will only be a government when there is a parliamentary majority. If you lose, fall. And naturally another government is installed“, he said.

Temer did not explain what the president’s role would be. He defended the maintenance of the figure in terms of a Brazilian cultural tradition.

“In our culture, we highly appreciate the figure of the president. We have to have the figure of the president with power. Must have veto of bills“, he said, as an example.

The semi-presidential system is under discussion in the Chamber of Deputies, headed by the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PL-AL). A special commission was formed to debate the issue, with no date for having any kind of vote or definition.

Temer also said that this year’s elections could bring tension to the political system and society. He mentioned the top 2 candidates, Squid (EN) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to him, a victory for either of the 2 can lead to episodes of violence and institutional questioning. “Elected the former president Lula or Bolsonaro, the wings of both, and we know that there is a very active militancy in these candidacies, they will oppose it in the next 4 years. It won’t be surprising if new requests for offside appear early on”, he stated.

Temer said that the search for alternative candidates is important and that his party’s pre-candidate, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), still has time to grow in research. Today, she has 1% of the vote.