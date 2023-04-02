While the Colombian delegation held high-level dialogues with its US counterpart in Washington on Monday to clear up doubts about anti-drug policy, total peace and rapprochement with Venezuela –in a meeting qualified by the parties as positive and constructive–, President Gustavo Petro announced in a trill that he was going to convene an international conference “with the objective of building the road map that allows effective political dialogue between society and the Venezuelan Government.”

And when the echoes of this news continued to provoke reactions, the Government of Peru communicated its decision to definitively withdraw its ambassador in Bogotá, Félix Denegri Boza, due to Petro’s comments during the Ibero-American summit in Santo Domingo, in which he said that former leftist president Pedro Castillo “It should be here, they took it out. He is in prison “.

It was not the first time. This time she did it before Peruvian Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi, who shortly after replied: “If Pedro Castillo is not here it is because he carried out a coup. If he were, they would have a dictator ”.

On the same days, Petro had sustained the third chapter of his already repeated exchange on Twitter with the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, which began with the former’s criticism of the latter’s prison policy, and which already includes scuffles over the credit of a seizure of cocaine at sea.

If Pedro Castillo is not here it is because he led a coup. If he were, they would have a dictator.

All these are episodes that make us wonder where the foreign policy of the Petro administration is headed, which in its genesis he announced that it would be directed towards the fight against climate change and the approach towards Latin America.

Because if his intention is to establish himself as a continental leader who adds wills to find a political solution to the Venezuelan crisis, it does not seem right for him to make enemies with countries of that regional body that he wants to convene.

Agree. First he accuses of inhumane treatment and now they speak of “better conditions.” Also, I don’t understand your obsession with El Salvador. Isn’t your son the one who makes pacts under the table and also for money? Everything is good at home? 🙃 https://t.co/zLjoZoy66R — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 9, 2023

ideologized politics

“One expected that Petro would get rid of so much ideology that characterized the foreign policy decision-making process of the government of (Iván) Duque, but no (…). Sometimes I get the feeling that Petro is substituting some fights for others. So remedy with Venezuela, but now we are in a terrible deterioration of the relationship with Peru ”points out the professor and analyst Sandra Borda.

However, he stresses that “the best news of this government’s foreign policy is the speed with which the relationship with Venezuela was resumed. We knew that the policy of the diplomatic siege would not lead to any effective change within Venezuela.”

The best foreign policy news of this government is the speed with which the relationship with Venezuela was resumed.

In dialogue with EL TIEMPO and shortly before leaving office, Vice Foreign Minister Laura Gil downplayed the impact that these disputes had on the reality of relations with neighbors and especially with Peru, which is Colombia’s partner in the Alianza of the Pacific and in the CAN: “It has not affected us that much. When there are difficulties in the political dialogue, the trade continues. These bets are still alive and kicking.”

Of course, he said that before Lima ordered the definitive withdrawal of his ambassador and concerns about the future of exchanges between the two countries grew. Now, the question that remains is: If Petro manages to organize the international conference on Venezuela in Bogotá, will he do without Peru?which has been precisely one of the countries most affected by the Venezuelan migratory phenomenon?

Another key aspect is the relevance of those diplomatic maneuvers that Petro launches with the scant degree of detail that a trill can have.

Kevin Whitaker, during the dialogue with EL TIEMPO before his departure for the United States. Photo: Claudia Rubio. TIME

Former US ambassador to Bogotá Kevin Whitaker warns from Washington that “the ideas of the Petro team to hold conferences on human rights, migration and Venezuela must be carefully coordinated with key actors, including the United States. It is not clear if that has happened.

Any conference on these topics that does not pre-establish participation, method, timeline, and goals will be a waste of energy and initiative. Simply announcing a conference without rigorous preparation and anticipation can be counterproductive.”

In fact, the Madrid newspaper El País revealed that “Colombia’s claims collide with Norway”, which is a facilitator of political dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition, and explained that “Norwegians were amazed at Petro’s announcement (…). They thought that he assumed a role that did not correspond to him. It is the vanity of a politician,” an unidentified source told them.

However, Petro earned a point by receiving support from the United States for his idea of ​​the conference, but with nuances.

Sources consulted by this newspaper in Washington maintain that although that country is skeptical of the initiative, it does not want to be left out of the table or be seen as an obstacle.

Knowing, of course, that what Maduro demands to advance is in the hands of the United States. For example, that the oil embargo and other economic sanctions be lifted, as well as the release of Alex Saab, the Colombian designated as a figurehead for President Nicolás Maduro.

Analysts like Erick Langer, a professor at Georgetown University, do not believe that the Bogotá-Caracas rapprochement should worry Washington because “the United States has already tried to approach Venezuela over the issue of oil in the context of the war in Ukraine.

It is essential for Washington to keep the cost of gasoline as low as possible, so that the Republicans do not attack them. Also, Biden and the Democrats are no longer counting on Florida (for the election), so that state has already fallen out of their political calculations.”

Ally or mediator?

From Venezuela, experts point out two aspects that would represent a greater difficulty for the Colombian president to be the protagonist of this bogged-down dialogue: “Petro faces deep concerns about the sanctions that fall on Maduro”says the political scientist Rommer Ytriago, from the Central University. And the political consultant Miguel Velarde believes that it is necessary to see in the future what Petro’s call leads to, “because a mediator cannot be an ally.” This, because the bulk of the Venezuelan opposition sees the Colombian as too close to Maduro, nothing impartial.

Beyond the detail of the multiple fronts that Petro has opened in foreign policy and the unwanted ideologization, there is his personal style, as Borda points out.: “The fights that Petro engages in are personal, they are not a reaction from the Government or the Foreign Ministry, but it is him on his Twitter account. They have no content in terms of foreign policy. These are fights that are more linked to their own internal political interests and to satisfy a part of their bases. Turning Twitter fights into a way of generating international action and building foreign policy is not good news. It does foreign policy and regional integration no favors.”

But if Petro manages to unblock the Venezuelan dialogue and for Caracas to reintegrate into the inter-American human rights system, the criticism of what he trills will not matter much to him.

EDUARD SOTO

Center Table Editor*

On Twitter: @edusot

* With information from Sergio Gómez (Washington)

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon (Caracas)

Carlos José Reyes and William Moreno (Bogota)

