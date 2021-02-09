Several Amur tigers and cubs in a wildlife sanctuary in the Jewish Autonomous Region were captured for the first time in a long time. Post posted on website Center “Amur Tiger”.

Experts checked the camera traps in the Dichun and Zhuravliny reserves, the Bastak reserve and the Pompeyevka river basin. The cubs of the Svetlaya tigress were captured, but the presidential tiger Boris disappeared from view. At the same time, their eldest son Thunder from the first brood began to get into the frame more often, the Center notes.

“Svetlaya has, as they say, an anxious time – another month or two and her children will already become independent, and each will follow his own path. Of course, we do not know for certain what the mother tigress feels about this, but one thing is for sure: she is not ashamed of the tiger cubs – they are well-fed, beautiful, as they say, “blood and milk,” “said the general director of the Amur Tiger Center. Sergey Aramilev.

According to him, the presidential tiger Boris could not have been registered in the camera trap, as he may have reduced his area “to please the young male tigers.”

Currently, there are about 20 individuals in the Jewish Autonomous Region, including tiger cubs.

Five weakened cubs were captured in the Far Eastern taiga in 2013. The tigers Boris and Svetlaya were released into the wild in 2014 after undergoing a rehabilitation course in the Amur and Jewish Autonomous Regions. The release of Boris was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. A year later, Borya walked 500 kilometers and met Svetlaya in the Zhuravliny reserve. The tigers immediately formed a couple and soon became parents. In January 2020, the tigers had their second brood. One of Boris’s cubs was named Thunder, the name was chosen by users of social networks.

The Amur tiger is the rarest species listed in the Red Book. Most often, the animal can be found on the territory of the Primorsky and Khabarovsk Territories of Russia and in very small numbers in the territory of Northeast China and North Korea. Currently, about 400 of these tigers live in nature.