The debate for the 2022 elections is officially open to the PCF. During a national council meeting this Saturday, the direction of the formation adopted a resolution launching a call for contributions and candidatures for the presidential one for a national conference in April. This should bring together 1,000 delegates, via a video system between decentralized meetings, before a vote of all the activists from May 7 to 9. Even if the PCF continues to “challenge its primacy”, the election of the head of state is “a major time of political debate in the country”, recalled the national secretary of the PCF Fabien Roussel at the opening of the proceedings on Saturday. “We haven’t participated in it for nearly 15 years now, in any case, not as a political force which presents a candidate and a project for the country,” he continued. We will therefore now engage in the debate and prepare for these presidential and legislative deadlines ”. The next stage of this internal debate will take place on March 13 with the presentation of a draft text drawn up from activist contributions and a series of hearings with personalities from the trade union world or associations, led by a commission chaired by Éliane Assassi and Christian Picquet. By this date, aspiring candidates must also have made themselves known. “I will respond to the call for applications”, for his part has already confirmed Fabien Roussel who received multiple supports this Saturday.

Ahead of the last presidential election in 2017, the strategic choice of the Communists – who ultimately supported the candidacy of Jean Luc Mélenchon – had given rise to lively debates and a 38 eCongress, in 2018, marked by the desire to reaffirm the presence of the PCF in the political landscape. This time, the first exchanges are marked by the risk of seeing the extreme right crossing the gates of power and by the state of weakness of the left within which multiple candidatures are announced. “Will the PCF let it go by contributing to the division? “, Thus questioned a few voices this Saturday. Conversely, for the supporters of an independent candidacy, it is necessary “not only in a logic of affirming our identity but because it is the means of influencing the reconstruction of a truly promising left. prospects for change, ”argued Christian Picquet in particular. “The objective is to go and win back the hearts and the consciences of a lost, disappointed popular electorate who no longer votes for either side, or even who gets the wrong rage by voting for the right or for the ‘extreme right’, also judges Fabien Roussel. He also insisted on the importance of the legislative elections: “whatever the result of the presidential election, we will have to strengthen the weight of the left in the Assembly, and therefore that of the communist group, or even build a majority if the conditions are right. allow ”.

The prospect of 2022 does not however eclipse the regional and departmental deadlines of 2021. For the PCF, it is a question of “making ambitious proposals” there, particularly in terms of public services, employment and the fight against poverty. or ecology, such as “looking for the largest gathering in the first and then in the second round” on the left, Fabien Roussel recalled Saturday, also a candidate in Hauts-de-France. In this region, as in Normandy or Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, the Communists are aiming for the head of a left-wing rally list, negotiations with the other formations being still underway. In two other regions – Ile-de-France and Occitanie – members voted on this weekend. In Occitania, the results were not yet final at the time of writing, due to the possibility of postal votes. In Ile-de-France, against a backdrop of tensions over organizational arrangements, they chose 58.37% a rally list led by rebellious deputy Clémentine Autain. They also elected 77% of their group president to the Regional Council, Céline Malaisé, as their leader.

It is also to act now in the face of the health crisis and the chaotic management of the government, which the Communists invited, this Saturday, in their resolution. “Difficult because restrictive measures, to fight against this epidemic outbreak, can be taken if there is transparency, a medium and long-term trajectory, an effective economic and social policy that prevents social plans, poverty, a mass vaccination campaign and support for our public hospitals, ”said the deputy from the North, who proposed a“ pact with the French ”in this regard. Campaign for free and open access to vaccines for all peoples, entitled “No profit on the pandemic”, amplification of social mobilizations in all sectors, or for an emergency plan for young people are on the program for the coming weeks.