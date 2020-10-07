This was the poll that received the most comments earlier this week. An Ifop survey, published on October 4 in the JDD, testing several possible configurations for the 2022 presidential election. According to this survey, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen still hold the upper hand, at more than 20% of voting intentions (up to 27% for the president of the RN). The right resists in third position, if it is led by Xavier Bertrand or François Baroin. Darker is the picture for the left. Only Jean-Luc Mélenchon crosses the 10% mark, to reach at best 15% if he is the common candidate of the left… And, as a whole, it reaches at best 26% in the first round with several candidates.

In view of the weaknesses of the combined left, no candidate is able to pass the first round. Alain Coulombel, spokesperson for EELV

So Anne Hidalgo? Jean-Luc Mélenchon? Yannick Jadot? Eric Piolle? Fabien Roussel? The debate around names hides another stake: that of the program which would make it possible to build a majority perspective. “Today, in view of the weaknesses of the united left, no candidate among those who are virtual is able to pass the first round”, sweeps Alain Coulombel, spokesperson for EELV, calling for “to put take advantage of this period that separates us from the regional to move forward on the construction of a project ”. For the Communist Ian Brossat, it is “not absurd that political forces are considering presenting a presidential candidate, including for the PCF. But what strikes me is the weakness of the left ”. Olivier Faure, the first secretary of the PS, refuses to give too much credit to these surveys: “According to the polls, at the same time four years ago, Alain Juppé was president. I believe that it serves above all to install, for the benefit of power, an unsurpassable match between Macron and Le Pen. “The tone is not so distant in the rebellious deputy Eric Coquerel who says” always dubious “. However, he noted a “positive thing”: “It is that Jean-Luc Mélenchon has a stronger base of membership less than two years before the presidential election than four years ago. “

“The times are not good, with a political debate that revolves around themes that benefit the far right, and we have two years left to turn the tide. The question of the single candidate is asked, but it cannot be the only answer, ”notes Ian Brossat, spokesperson for the PCF. While he takes care when the opportunity arises to praise the qualities of potential candidate of the mayor of Paris, Olivier Faure also insists on the question of the program: “If people do not have the feeling that a vote to left can carry another victorious project of society, we will not succeed. “

The need to discuss a project

How to proceed in this case, when some officials of the left make no secret of their intentions? Jean-Luc Mélenchon must announce a decision concerning him this October, and at EELV, Yannick Jadot, who had tried to urge his party to appoint a candidate, continues his strategy. “Already, we must meet, answers the spokesperson for EELV. We meet a little, but it’s not enough. There is no real in-depth work undertaken around what brings us together. The French see it and feel it. “To rebellious France, Eric Coquerel also talks about the program. But that of his movement, carried in 2017. “We believe that we still have a common base”, in which according to him, the PCF for example could find itself, “even if it can evolve according to the organizations which would wear it ”.

On the left, if everyone seems to agree on the need to agree on a project, the question of the candidacy remains in spite of everything. For Éric Coquerel, “in 2017, people also voted for the one who embodied the program. It is not separable ”. He also prefers to play down the possibility of several candidacies, recalling that the left reaches 26% in this case, against 15% with a common candidate. Ian Brossat recalls, however, that “the multiplication of applications is coming at the wrong time. People are waiting above all for solutions to the health and social crisis ”.