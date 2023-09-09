In Ecuador, which has been shaken by ongoing violence, another politician has been killed a few weeks before the runoff election for the presidency. The body of city councilor Bolívar Vera from the city of Durán in the southwestern province of Guayas, which was hit by drug violence, was found bloodied and tied up in a forest area on Friday, the public prosecutor said on the online networks. Accordingly, Vera was shot.

The local politician was reported missing by his colleagues on Thursday. According to a police officer, his body “had multiple gunshots, apparently to the head and chest.”

Only eleven days before the presidential election on August 9, the promising candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who had made the fight against corruption his most important issue, was shot dead after a campaign rally in the capital Quito. The former journalist’s research brought ex-President Correa to the dock. Villavicencio was second in the polls before his assassination.

A mayor, an MP and a local leader were also killed during the election campaign.

Ecuador was once considered a comparatively stable, peaceful country between its violent neighbors Colombia and Peru. But in recent years, the country itself has become a hub for drug trafficking. Ecuador’s large ports, weak security, and corruption increasingly attracted foreign cartels, which had come under increasing pressure in Mexico and Colombia.

Meanwhile, a power struggle between local gangs was taking place in the country’s prisons. 430 people have been killed there since 2021. The Ecuadorian city most affected by the violence is the port city of Guayaquil, also in the province of Guayas.