Ebrahim Raisi is at the head of the judiciary and is the favorite to win the Iranian presidential elections on June 18. A fundamental ally of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the traditionalist cleric has held several key positions in the country.

The ultra-conservative Seyed Ebrahim Raisi is one of seven candidates remaining in the race, including five conservatives, who have been authorized by the Iranian electoral watchdog to run for the presidential elections to be held on June 18.

On May 25, the Council of Guardians of the Constitution banned the candidacy of the most prominent reformists, almost handing Raisi a victory on a silver platter.

This decision was initially supported by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, although last Friday he lowered his tone by saying that some of the candidates rejected for the elections had been unjustly harmed and defamed. Despite that, the Council upheld its original decision to ban his aspirations.

Before the resolution, Raisi was already the favorite, although the reformist Iranian press today considers him an “unstoppable candidate”.

In the 2017 elections, Raisi lost to his opponent Hasan Rohani. But now he is returning to the political scene with a new air and strengthened by the 38% of the votes he obtained during the past elections against who is now the current president.

Khamenei was one of Raisi’s instructors at the seminary and is therefore one of his confidants. Although he wears a turban, Raisi is not an ayatollah, he is a Hujjat al-Islam (or Hoyatoleslam), that is, a lower rank in the Shiite clergy. He is also a sayyid, a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad in Shiite Islam. This entitles him to wear the black turban, which is a popular distinction among the most devoted section of the electorate.

The key positions that Raisi has held

Like the Supreme Leader, Raisi hails from the holy city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran. It is no coincidence that in 2016 Khamenei called him to head the powerful Astan Quds Razavi religious foundation. The foundation administers the Shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth successor of the Prophet according to the Shiites, and is located in the same city of Mashhad.

The Shrine is an important Shiite pilgrimage site and generates billions of euros through donations and funds controlled by the Astan Quds Razavi organization.

The foundation, which acts as both a charity and a holding company, owns a wealth of real estate, farmland and businesses in fields as diverse as construction, tourism, agriculture and food. So much so that running it is managing an economic empire. Raisi was in command for three years, before he was summoned by Khamenei to a new post.

In March 2019, he was appointed head of the Iranian Judicial Authority. This was constituted as another influential appointment for Raisi in which Ali Khamenei entrusted him with the task of aggressively fighting against “corruption”.

A loyal soldier of the Ayatollah, Raisi has multiplied the number of corruption trials that have been widely publicized since he took office. This is how he has tried state dignitaries and judges.

These trials have allowed him to overthrow some of the main political opponents, such as his predecessor at the head of the judiciary – Sadeq Larijani – whose close adviser was involved in one of these scandals. Larijani is also the brother of Ali Larijani, whose candidacy for the presidential election was in turn banned by the Guardian Council, probably as a result of this family affair.

In this way, Raisi has made the fight against corruption one of the central slogans of his campaign. In a statement, he presented himself as “the opponent of corruption, inefficiency and aristocracy” and, if elected, he has promised to fight tirelessly “against poverty.”

Traditionalist cleric and hostile figure to the West

If Raisi becomes president, this supporter of a “statist” view will not advocate opening up the Iranian economy to foreign investors. Instead, “it is most likely that under Raisi’s mandate they will continue to invest in infrastructure, water, electricity and health, with an economy dominated by foundations that he knows well and the Revolutionary Guard (which also owns many companies),” he said. to France 24 the economist and specialist in Iran Thierry Coville.

The researchers estimate that these semi-public players currently represent more than 50% of the Iranian economy, but that the phenomenon remains difficult to quantify because these companies do not have a “clear traceability” and are developed in the middle of a “clientelist system”.

Although Raisi is defiant towards the West, he is not expected to explicitly oppose the Iranian nuclear deal currently being negotiated, according to Coville. He also points out that it is always “the supreme leader who sets the tone for these negotiations.”

On the issue of the liberation of morale, Raisi has the support of hard-line partisans. His father-in-law is none other than Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda, the representative of the supreme leader in the northeastern province of Khorasan.

Known for his austerity, the cleric had distinguished himself in 2016 by banning Iranian musical concerts in the city of Mashhad, under his religious authority, even though these had already been authorized in the large cities of the more modernized Iranian part.

“We should know that we live in the city where Imam Reza is buried. It is not possible to hold concerts in the city, and we should not argue with people and some narrow-minded officials about it. If you want a concert, go live somewhere else. place, “he said.

Among Human Rights organizations, and especially among the Iranian diaspora, the name Raisi, which dates back to the darkest times of the Islamic Republic, causes a lot of nervousness.

The ultra-conservative, who was in charge of the judiciary for more than two decades, including as a deputy prosecutor in the revolutionary court in Tehran in the late 1980s, participated as a judge in a series of political trials in 1988. At the end of these, hundreds of jailed opponents were executed. This is a past that Raisi’s critics still blame him on today, but which gives him even more legitimacy in the eyes of Iran’s powerful conservative population.

A possible successor to the supreme leader?

Many see Seyed Ebrahim Raisi as a likely successor to the Supreme Leader. In fact, he was recently elected as vice president of the Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for proposing a new supreme leader in the event of the death of Ali Khamenei.

For now, the only position that Raisi needs to have a complete tour of Iranian institutions is to reach the head of the executive branch. It is worth remembering that Khamenei himself was the president of Iran when he was called to the post of supreme leader in 1989, after the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Given Khamenei’s age (he is 82 years old) and doubts about his health, there are very real indications that the next president could be his successor. This election would be Raisi’s springboard to the position of supreme leader.

This text is based on an original article in English.