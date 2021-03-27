The main tasks of Oleg Melnichenko as the interim head of the Penza region will be the implementation of national projects and the solution of issues on the way out of the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced on March 27 by the plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Volga Federal District (VFD) Igor Komarov.

On Saturday, he introduced the acting governor to the representatives of the authorities and the deputy corps. The event took place in the building of the regional legislature.

“These are tasks that relate to the problems of the pandemic, issues related to the development of the economy. It must be said here that the Penza region is a leader in many respects. There is <…> potential for further development, ”the plenipotentiary said after the ceremony.

According to Komarov, he and Melnichenko have already substantively discussed a number of issues. In particular, on the implementation of national projects and the problems that stand in their implementation.

The plenipotentiary noted that it is necessary to pay attention to the indicators of the national project “Demography”, since there is a need for new places for students.

As Komarov emphasized, in general, the region has good potential, and the new acting head of the region will successfully cope with the tasks set.

Melnichenko, as governor of the Penza region, replaced Ivan Belozertsev, who led the region since 2015. He, after being accused of bribery, was dismissed due to the loss of confidence in the head of state.

Following Belozertsev, the regional government resigned.

The day before, Melnichenko announced his intention to participate in the elections for the post of regional governor in September 2021 from United Russia. Among his priority tasks, he also listed the implementation of national projects and vaccination of residents of the region from COVID-19.

Previously, the 47-year-old Melnichenko had already held positions in the regional government, among other things he was the Minister of Education, the Deputy Governor and the Deputy Prime Minister of the region.