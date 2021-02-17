There are quiet days that suddenly take an unexpected turn. On Tuesday, the government pulled a surprise amendment out of its hat, aimed at allowing advance polling for the 2022 presidential election for the first time ever. The outcry was immediate and the Senate Laws Committee rejected this. measure which should experience a similar fate this Thursday in the Hemicycle. “We are strongly opposed to it. First of all, it is an amendment, which allows the government to pass under the radar of the Council of State, and outside of an in-depth parliamentary discussion ”, Bruno Retailleau is indignant. The president of the LR group in the Senate considers that concerning “The presidential election, which is the keystone of our institutions, we cannot do things in a hurry”.

This is the main criticism made against this amendment, on the part of all the elected opposition members. “We do not release such a proposal in nature like that without any consultation or impact study. It is making fun of Parliament to proceed in this way, by amendment, by saying that it is take it or leave it without any democratic debate ”, insists the leader of the PCF deputies, André Chassaigne.

LaREM is inspired by the United States

The text drafted by the executive stipulates that it will be possible to vote in certain offices thanks to a voting machine, a “Date fixed by decree, during the week preceding the poll”. “The objective is to reduce abstention”, assures Christophe Castaner, president of the LaREM group to the Assembly. “A third of Americans voted in advance, allowing with postal voting a historic participation in the middle of the third wave of the Covid”, adds LaREM deputy Roland Lescure.

“But France is not the United States. In mainland France, there is only one time zone. France is a vote, the same day, of the national community ”, replies PCF deputy Sébastien Jumel. “I am not in favor, no one has worked on this subject, we discovered this amendment a few hours ago. I do not see how we can test a new electoral arrangement on a presidential election ”, abounds the deputy LR Aurélien Pradié. Macronie now says she is happy to have “Open the debate”. On the occasion of an amendment tabled at the last minute …