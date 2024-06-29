Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni Presidential Command Council considered the Houthi group’s hijacking of Yemen Airways planes to be a “full-fledged terrorist operation.” The Yemeni government news agency (Saba) reported yesterday that this came during an extraordinary meeting held by the Council, headed by its president, Rashad Al-Alimi, to discuss the repercussions of the Houthis’ hijacking of three Yemeni Airlines planes, along with their navigational and technical crews, at Sana’a Airport, and preventing their return to complete the transportation of Yemeni pilgrims stranded in Yemen. Holy Land.

The Leadership Council stressed that the group’s hijacking of the airline’s planes, which are financially and administratively independent, is in addition to its serious violations that have affected national and foreign air and sea carriers over the past years.

The Council approved the formation of a government committee headed by the Prime Minister and the membership of the relevant authorities to manage the crisis and restrict the Houthis’ use of hijacked aircraft until further notice, including releasing the aircraft that had been held for maintenance for two months and lifting the ban on the company’s frozen balances, which exceed $100 million.

The Council held the Houthi group fully responsible for the repercussions of this dangerous escalation, which would further deepen the suffering of the Yemenis, affect the flight schedule of the national carrier, and cause it heavy losses.

Last Wednesday, Yemen Airways announced that the Houthi group had seized three of its Airbus 320 aircraft at Sanaa International Airport, after transporting Yemeni pilgrims from King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in addition to a fourth Airbus 330 aircraft. She has been detained for more than a month, and these practices were considered a threat to the safety of air navigation and a complexity to the operation of flights to and from Yemeni airports.

In a related context, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, held the Houthi group fully responsible for the failure to transport 1,300 Yemeni pilgrims stuck at King Abdulaziz International Airport and the Holy Lands to Sana’a Airport, and thousands of other pilgrims to other Yemeni airports, the suspension of flights from Sana’a Airport, the obstruction of operating flights to and from various Yemeni airports, and the daily losses incurred by the Yemeni Airlines Company as a result of the dangerous Houthi escalation.

Al-Eryani said that the Yemeni government “has made continuous efforts throughout the past period to ensure that all Yemeni pilgrims, including those coming from areas under the force of Houthi control, perform the Hajj ritual easily and conveniently, and to alleviate their suffering as a result of traveling by land, by opening all Yemeni airports to pick up and receive pilgrims, including… Including Sanaa International Airport.

Al-Eryani pointed out that the Houthi group tried to disrupt the government arrangements during the Hajj pilgrims’ grouping phase, by forcing Hajj and Umrah agencies to deposit the value of airline tickets for pilgrims arriving via Sana’a Airport into the accounts of the Yemenia Airlines Company in Sana’a, which have been frozen since March 8, 2023. This forced the company to cover all operating expenses for more than a hundred flights transporting about 8,400 pilgrims from Sana’a to the Holy Land and back from its accounts in the interim capital, Aden.

American forces destroy 7 Houthi drones

US forces destroyed seven drones and a vehicle used as a control station in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen, the US military announced.

The strikes were carried out because the drones and vehicle “posed an imminent threat to US coalition forces and commercial vessels in the region,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on its X platform. “These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure,” it added.

Centcom noted that “this continued malicious and reckless behavior by the Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of sailors across the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

Since last November, the Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In an attempt to deter them, American and British forces have been launching strikes on Houthi sites since January 12.

Washington is also leading an international naval coalition aimed at protecting maritime navigation in this strategic region, through which 12 percent of global trade passes.

The US Army alone carries out strikes from time to time on missiles and drones that it says are prepared for launch.