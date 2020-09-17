The former rebel leader calls on the Ivorian opposition to form a united front “to stop in his mad adventure” the current Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara, who is seeking a third term.

Former Ivorian Prime Minister Guillaume Soro, whose presidential candidacy was rejected by the Constitutional Council, estimated on September 17 during a press conference in Paris that the maintenance of the next presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire “no sense”.

“Maintain this election (..) of October 31, 2020 no sense (…). Likewise, (y) to participate would be to endorse the civil coup of Mr. Ouattara (the current Ivorian president, Editor’s note)“, said Guillaume Soro. “I call for a unity of action from the opposition to stop Mr. Ouattara in his crazy adventure by all legal and legitimate means”, he added.

Guillaume Soro thus invited the Ivorian opponents, former presidents Laurent Gbagbo and Henri Konan Bédié, among others, to “seize the ECOWAS with a view to obtaining transparent elections”.

“My candidacy is firm, irreducible and irrevocable”, also indicated the former president of the Ivorian National Assembly, ensuring that “the Ivory Coast is on the brink” since the decision of outgoing President Alassane Ouattara to run for a third term.

Guillaume Soro’s candidacy was deemed inadmissible due to a conviction by the Ivorian courts to 20 years in prison for “concealment of embezzlement of public funds “.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the jurisdiction with which Abidjan has distanced itself, asked Côte d’Ivoire to allow the former rebel leader to run for president .

When the judges are not corrupt like those in my country, they say the law and restore it to its nobility. The judges of the African Court have ruled. Therefore I reaffirm my candidacy for the presidential election of October 2020 in my country. Read pic.twitter.com/P4RuLXeEAt – Guillaume K. Soro (@SOROKGUILLAUME) September 15, 2020

The fear of deadly violence in the run-up to the October 31 election is strong in Côte d’Ivoire, ten years after the crisis born out of the 2010 presidential election, which left 3,000 dead after President Laurent Gbagbo refused to recognize his electoral defeat against Alassane Ouattara.