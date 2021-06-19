The ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi won in the first round le presidential elections in Iran: the candidate and head of the Iranian judiciary received the congratulations of his rival Abdolnasser Hemmati, the only moderate Iranian presidential candidate and former Central Bank governor. Raisi won the Iranian presidential elections with 62 percent of the vote, according to the official, albeit still partial, result of the vote.

“I congratulate you on your election as 13th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran; I hope that his government, under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will bring comfort and prosperity to the nation, ”Hemmati wrote in a letter relaunched by the official media.

The Interior Ministry has announced that the count is still in progress. Polling stations in Iran closed at 2am local time (11.30pm Italian time). Shortly before midnight, the Iranian electoral committee declared that the vote would be extended until 2 am following requests for extension of the voting operations made by some media and candidates.

To run for the presidential elections, after the withdrawal on the eve of 4 admitted by the Guardian Council, all men, there were three candidates left: the ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi, the former commander of the Pasdaran, Mohsen Rezai, of the same side, and the moderate Abdolnaser Hemmati. According to Cnn, Raisi could “bring the country back to a dark past”, just at a time when Iranians are in the mood for change.

