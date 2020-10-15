What is the atmosphere of this end of the campaign?

Luis Arce Catacora We are seeing attentive listening to the popular and impoverished middle classes, to whom we are addressing, and we are seeing a resurgence of social movements. We have worked to strengthen this whole process, and these movements are actively participating in the campaign, in a way that we have not seen for a long time. All the comrades tell us, in the nine departments of Bolivia, that there are twice as many people involved in this campaign than in the one conducted last year. It is a precious, decisive force for the Movement towards Socialism (MAS).

MAS candidates for parliamentary elections, like yourself, are also faced with a climate of violence and tension maintained by their opponents …

Luis Arce Catacora We are facing human rights violations. We have been living for a year under a dictatorship, even if it hides itself, does not say its name. We are persecuted, pursued. This week again, one of our candidates was arrested by the police, in the middle of the electoral process! These are lamentable processes. There is no democracy. How can we talk about democracy, when MAS activists are prevented from campaigning, from informing voters about our proposals in certain areas that have come under the control of paramilitary groups and armed militias?

Witnesses must see how we are persecuted, prevented from campaigning, the target of incredible propaganda.

After all the attempts to invalidate your candidacy, after the obstacles posed to that of Evo Morales for the Senate, what can guarantee the transparency of this ballot and respect for the verdict of the ballot box in the event of victory of the MAS?

Luis Arce Catacora We are extremely concerned about what is going on. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal is in the process of making changes that affect the transparency of this process. For example, during previous elections, the departmental courts made public the results office by office. It is now a question of publishing consolidated results in groups of ten to fifteen offices. Something is hiding there that sows doubt. With great anticipation, we sent letters to the Electoral Tribunal asking that foreign observers, journalists, organizations, foundations interested in the democratic question could come to Bolivia to see what is happening in our country. Not just on voting day: the entire electoral process must be observed. Witnesses must see how we are persecuted, prevented from campaigning, the target of incredible propaganda. We want these observers to stay after the elections. The right will be defeated, it is a certainty, despite its calls for “useful vote”. Our fear is that, once defeated, it will proclaim at all costs, from Sunday evening, a second round. Such a maneuver would lead to troubles that we absolutely want to avoid.

The Organization of American States (OAS) election observation mission paved the way for the coup last year, releasing a report based on rigged results. How to avoid repeating this scenario?

Luis Arce Catacora This manipulation is now known and established. This did not prevent the OAS, in an uninhibited offense to the Bolivian people, from dispatching the same delegation as last year to the poll this Sunday. The OAS has shown a glaring lack of transparency and commitment to democracy in Bolivia.

In the event of a second round, what reserves would the MAS have, facing a united right and far right?

Luis Arce Catacora We will win in the first round, that’s for sure!

You say you want to form, in the event of victory, a government of national unity. With what forces?

Luis Arce Catacora We are not thinking of political forces, rather of sectors of Bolivian society. I just came out of a meeting with business leaders, SME owners. We are open to dialogue with all sectors, to be able to truly pacify the country, to take the path of development.

We are the only country in the world where schools have been closed for a year!

Back to responsibilities, what would be the priorities of the MAS to overcome the economic crisis but also the political crisis, the polarization born of the coup?

Luis Arce Catacora The most important for us in the immediate future is health, in the context of the pandemic, with the risk of a new wave of Covid-19. We must also get out of the educational crisis. We are the only country in the world where schools have been closed for a year! The education of the Bolivians does not interest them, they have shown themselves incapable of thinking of solutions on this ground. Beyond these emergencies, we are going to focus on reviving the economy, on employment, on the incomes of Bolivians, by renewing our social policies, with support for the poorest populations. This is how we will ensure the return to peace, how we will overcome polarization: with clear, fair and resolute policies in favor of health, education, with policies of economic recovery and social progress.

The real reason for this economic disaster is the return of neoliberal options.

How do you judge the economic performance of the de facto government?

Luis Arce Catacora He is very bad! When we were in government, the growth rate was 4.5%. And in the last quarter, last year, it fell to 1.1%; the country plunged into recession before the pandemic. The real reason for this economic disaster is the return of neoliberal options. We will return to the model that made possible both good economic results and social progress.

How do you see recent political developments in Latin America?

Luis Arce Catacora These last years were those of the return to power of a neoliberal right, with very negative consequences, an impoverishment of the populations. Look what it gives to Brazil! Look at the suffering endured by the Chilean people. This is a concern for us. We are witnessing this return of neoliberalism in Latin America. We find that it does not work. Our experience is that of abandoning neoliberalism: by drawing on our own resources, by making our own choices in complete independence, we have fared much better than by resorting to the International Monetary Fund.

What role will Evo Morales play if you win these elections?

Luis Arce Catacora Evo Morales remains the president of MAS. It depends on his decision, we cannot say anything about it, it is up to him to decide, it is to him that the question must be asked. We are going to constitute an executive open to youth. We want to promote a new generation, new figures from the working classes, to prepare for the future, move forward, transmit and perpetuate the political experience that is ours.

Interview by Rosa Moussaoui