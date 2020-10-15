In a corner of the Rue d’Espagne, a woman with a dirty and torn skirt, crouching down, swaddles her baby on the floor. On the opposite sidewalk, three orphans, a teenager, a child and a toddler hope to sell passers-by the armful of medicinal plants placed at their feet. Awkwardly traced on a small poster they display, these words: “Help us, please, señores y señoras”. At the end of the street, the Place du 14-Septembre, with its fountain with three graces and the ochres of its facades, cultivates, in the shadow of the cathedral, a languid colonial nostalgia. Under the arches, an old Quechua woman, callused hands, arched back, gray braids, has just dropped, jostled by a passer-by in a hurry, the few coins gleaned during the day. She bends down to pick them up. A 40-year-old with blonde hair, studied styling, slaps loose change with her stiletto heels. The coins roll away from the beggar grandmother.

A very busy agora

In the heart of the old historic center of Cochabamba, the square serves as an agora, attracting protesters, demonstrators, trade unionists and critical voices. It gets very busy these days. At the gates of the town hall, under the eye of riot police harnessed as in war, parents of students are lying on foam mattresses, wrapped in blankets. They are on hunger strike: schools, closed after last year’s electoral coup against Evo Morales, have not reopened due to the pandemic. Children no longer receive the breakfast that was offered to them every day. The poorest families, deprived by the confinement of the resources they draw from the small informal trade, demand compensation, in the form of financial assistance or packed lunches. “We are not asking for alms, but for respect for a right enshrined in law. Enough of the hunger! “ launches an exhausted mother.

“Struggle, fight, don’t stop the fight! “

Further on, around a common soup, the dismissed workers of the Prosil industrial chemistry plant demand their reinstatement. A song by Argentinian Horacio Guarany escapes from a sizzling speaker: “Struggle, fight, don’t stop the fight! “ Nearby, Roberto Paniagua, hair tied up, barefoot, eyes outlined in black, casts a distracted eye at the banners painted by his comrades from the artistic collective Qhon (the birth of the universe, in the Aymara language). A few days before the general election, he fears a repeat of the October 2019 scenario. “We must go out, occupy the public space. The putschists publicly call for violence, violence with racist roots, he sighs. They warned that they would not accept a victory for the Movement towards Socialism. We want the return of justice. Through dialogue and democracy, not through violent confrontation. “

A cruel lack of public services

At the other end of the city, in the southern zone, where informal dwellings leave the plain to attack the hills, a tangle of tracks will be lost in the barrios altos, the upper districts where the poor are relegated. , migrants from the interior from Oruro or La Paz, rural people who came to seek their pittance on the outskirts of the city. Night falls on Lomas de Santa Barbara, a housing estate that sprang up from the earth ten years ago. Under the mandates of Evo Morales, the Bolivia Cambia (Bolivia changes) program did indeed finance the construction of a school and the opening of a transport line, but the district still sorely lacks public services. basic. Due to a lack of title deeds, most of the houses are not connected to gas or to the drinking water supply network. By lamplight, a family hacked into an outlet to wash blankets and mattresses with water.

The police protect our attackers. The only thing that holds us together is the warmth of this humble people, tried but mobilized. Magaly Gomez, MAS candidate for deputation

At the end of a rutted alley, the OTB, the district’s territorial organization, is holding an election night. Kids bicker, chased by gaunt dogs; an activist waves a black and blue banner, the orchestra warms up while waiting for Magaly Gomez, MAS candidate for deputation. On her arrival, the young woman distributes surgical masks. Since the start of the campaign, with her team, she has been repeatedly threatened, molested, attacked by thugs, wants to show us the videos of these misdeeds. “The police protect our attackers. The only thing that holds us is the warmth of this humble people, tried but mobilized, she confides. We defend a program of social dignity and popular participation. Whatever happens, we will stay in the fight. “

Abandonment of the most modest

Here, the health crisis and the recession have left a dry asphyxiation in their path. Since March 17, the date of the start of a confinement lifted in September, the most modest have received, in a payment conditional on complicated procedures, only ridiculous aid: 500 bolivianos, barely more than 60 euros. In Sacaba, in the province of Chapare, for his last campaign meeting on Tuesday, in a packed stadium, the MAS candidate for the presidential election, Luis Arce, former Minister of the Economy of Evo Morales, severely criticized the abandonment of the most modest by the de facto government, promising to restore social policies led by the left (read our interview). Before warning his opponents against maneuvers that would mar the transparency and sincerity of the ballot.

In recent weeks, the right-wing candidate Carlos Mesa, a former president who seeks to cultivate an image of moderate, of a man of compromise, has stepped up calls with his foot on the far right, calling for “Useful vote”. Objective: to reduce the gap predicted by the polls, which put it far behind Arce, thus preventing a victory for the MAS in the first round – if it exceeds 40%, the candidate who wins is elected in the first round on condition of ahead of the candidate ranked second by more than 10 points. Mesa’s appeals were heard by self-proclaimed interim president Jeanine Añez and by Tuto Quiroga, a former World Bank governor with incendiary outings. Both withdrew their candidatures; far-right candidate Luis Fernando Camacho refused to emulate them, but he would offer Mesa a timely reserve of votes, in the setup of a runoff.

Looking up

Whatever the outcome, the October 18 election will reflect old and deep social, political, cultural cleavages, further widened by the polarization born of last year’s electoral coup. On the Heroinas avenue in Cochabamba, theater, twenty years ago, of a war over water which decisively contributed to the rise of Evo Morales and the MAS, parades follow one another. Peasants and indigenous women in chola outfits, struggling workers and street vendors descended from the barrios altos, a whole people repressed, humiliated, silenced in the aftermath of the putch, seem to want to raise their heads, assert their political existence. Vidal Valeriano, a transportista who ensures the connection to Oruro with his minibus, is delighted by this awakening. “They exploit and despise us, call us ‘Indios’ and give us animal names, he breathes. Our struggles have ancestral roots. We will no longer bow our heads. If they cling to power, Bolivia will be ungovernable. “

Rosa Moussaoui