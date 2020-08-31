The time has come for the political re-entry, the presidential aspirants advance their pawns and challenge their respective parties: how to designate the future candidate for the Elysée race? Presented as a major political innovation in 2011, renewed for 2017, the hypothesis of a primary today worries.

At “Les Républicains”, the possibility of a primary irrigated and irritated the debates. A heated discussion triggered by the LR mayor of La Baule, Franck Louvrier, who positioned himself: “No to the open primary, yes to the internal primary! “ In other words, if it was necessary to go through it, that the vote be reserved for the militants inserted so as not to repeat the scenario of 2016, where anyone could come to vote, on condition of paying a contribution.

In fact, such a process would exclude the candidacies of the president of Hauts-de-France, Xavier Bertrand, and the president of Île-de-France, Valérie Pécresse, who left LR but still revolve around the party. “It would be the risk of suicide”, believes Senator Bruno Retailleau, who makes no secret of his Elysian ambitions. The ex-lieutenant of François Fillon pleads for an open primary in order to avoid the scenario of a double candidacy on the right.

Same story with Gérard Larcher, who wants to avoid “The fratricidal fight in the first round”. Nadine Morano, who is among those who think the 2016 primary was a “Right wing weapon of mass destruction” – the violent passes of arms between the Fillon and Sarkozy clans would have fractured the LR house – is categorically against. As for the president of the party, Christian Jacob, also fiercely opposed to the principle of a primary, he informed the Figaro “Do not despair of having a candidate who imposes himself naturally”. In short, the primary is not acted that already it divides.

In addition to highlighting the divisions of the camp concerned, the primary has a major flaw: “They are a social sieve because only politicized voters, graduates and socially integrated tend to vote”, notes political scientist Rémi Lefebvre. They are therefore not representative of the electorate as a whole. Someone who manages to convince the electoral base of a party is not necessarily able to unite beyond afterwards.

This is how Benoît Hamon, in 2017, was able to impose himself widely within the social-democratic camp, before collapsing in the first round. A large part of the socialist electorate had also deported, according to its affinities, to the candidates Macron or Mélenchon, who had preferred to mount a movement around their candidacy. Acting, therefore, the inability of the open primaries to fulfill the objective that had been assigned to them of going beyond the parties to federate a “Right block ” or one “Left bloc”.

In the PS, moreover, no one dares to campaign for a new primary. And in the ranks of EELV, Yannick Jadot pleads for a ” vote of activists ” well locked.“When you have a family problem, you don’t call people in the street to participate in the family council. For the nomination of a candidate, it is the same thing: there must be no open primary ”,abounds in an ecological framework. No doubt the Greens keep in mind the fiasco of the investiture of Clothilde Ollier for the municipal elections in Montpellier. Winning exit from an open primary in which some rebellious activists had participated, she had been divested because considered too “FI” for the taste of the party authorities.