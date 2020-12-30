A difficult lunch to digest. Last October, Bruno Roger-Petit, “memory” adviser to Emmanuel Macron, shared a meal with Marion Maréchal, a figure of the far right identity, kept secret until the revelations of the World, Sunday. An embarrassing lunch for the Élysée, which contented itself with evoking a “Personal approach” by Bruno Roger-Petit. The latter justified himself in the evening newspaper: “I wanted to know what she had to say and if she resonated with the state of opinion, which is not the case. ” Explanations that did not convince the left opposition, or even many macronists, who were indignant at this meeting: “With the extreme right, we do not discuss, we do not compromise. We fight it “, notably meant, on Twitter, the vice-president of the National Assembly, Hugues Renson (LaREM).

But will these reactions have repercussions? Bruno Roger-Petit’s post does not appear to be in danger and this indignation, very late, should not change the slope taken by the government for several months already. In the world, the advisor, whose role we understand goes well beyond questions linked to “memory”, explains doing “triangulation”, that is to say, drawing inspiration from the themes that unite a particular movement. political to appropriate them and thus attract other electorates. Except that this strategy only seems directed towards the far right, and it is starting to show. “Asylum and immigration law, global security law, hype on pseudo“ separatism ”and“ Islamo-leftism ”, and now this lunch. Isn’t the roadblock against the far right beautiful? “ the FI deputy Bastien Lachaud is indignant. This list could have been extended with, in particular, Emmanuel Macron’s phone call to Eric Zemmour last May, his attempt to rehabilitate Marshal Pétain as “Hero of the First War”, and Charles Maurras in Express last week, or the interview the president gave to Current values in October 2019.

Vampirize the electorate of the conservative right

In substance as well as in symbols, Macronie’s borrowing from the far right is numerous. And in addition to an authoritarian management of power, Emmanuel Macron focuses attention on themes and texts that the National Rally would not deny. “But make no mistake, the Head of State is not trying to seduce the electorate of Marine Le Pen, or to weaken this adversary, analyzes political scientist Luc Rouban. The objective is rather to vampirize that of François Fillon in 2017, the conservative right of LR who loves authority, and can be sensitive to the identity discourse of Marion Maréchal. “ The LR party, caught in a pincer movement, would thus see its political space shrink as well as its chances of electoral victories.

The strategy is clear: this shift of the majority towards themes dear to the far right aims, ultimately, to make a duel against the head of the RN inevitable in the second round of the 2022 presidential election. Then to take advantage of a “front” Republican ”, as in 2017. That year, the candidate of En Marche flies over the debate between two turns against a Marine Le Pen far from convincing: “Since then, he has said to himself that he will inevitably emerge victorious from a new duel against her. Emmanuel Macron therefore considers that the best way to get re-elected is to present himself as the only credible bulwark on the far right and to impose this second round in 2022 ”, observes Luc Rouban. A tactic already worn out for the European elections of 2019, in which the RN finished in the lead …

Security rather than social

Because to prevent any other opponent from emerging, Macronie does not bother to raise the extreme right, in order to better muzzle the LR but also the left, which is struggling in part to defend its project on security and identity. “He actually wants to stifle all opposition, particularly from the left, by relying on these subjects not to talk about the rest, the consequences of the crisis in particular. Because the president knows very well, in view of the crisis which will further intensify, that on this ground he is disqualified, considers Ian Brossat, spokesperson for the PCF. We must therefore put the debate back on track by placing the economic and social question at the center. It is absurd that when France has 10 million poor people, it is reduced to debating Pétain and Maurras… ”

In addition to being politically irresponsible and cynical, this little electoral game led by the head of state is dangerous. The red carpet is rolled out to Marine Le Pen, who is taking advantage of this political agenda to disseminate her ideas more widely. These have never been so normalized, as evidenced by the use of extreme right-wing language elements such as “savagery” and “Islamo-leftism” by members of the government. The RN settles in while the “republican front” cracks, increasing the risk of abstention, from which Marine Le Pen would benefit in the event of a second round, regardless of his opponent. Whatever happens, it is democracy that would suffer.