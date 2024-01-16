Presidential elections | Young people in Helsinki were enthusiastic about voting – These are the thoughts the presidential election evoked

HS asked young people in Helsinki how the elections are reflected in their lives and what they hope for from the future president.

HS asked young people in Helsinki what kind of thoughts the approaching presidential elections arouse in them and what kind of qualities they hope for in the future president.

Early voting in the presidential election begins on Wednesday, January 17. The actual voting day is Sunday, January 28.

These are the thoughts the election evoked in young people:

Milja Pesu, 19.

“I am voting in the presidential election for the first time. I voted for the first time last spring in the parliamentary elections, but voting for the president is a bigger deal.

These elections are more visible than parliamentary elections. Advertisements can be seen on TV, on the street and on social media. I've seen everyone's social media content, but I've received a lot in particular Pekka Haavisto.

He appeals to young people quite well by answering questions sent to him, for example.

I have been looking for a suitable candidate by making Yle's election machine, and the result was not a surprise.

I would hope that the future president would have the same values ​​as me, such as equality and anti-racism.

I hope the future president will take good care of the country and listen to the young people seriously. It seems that not all candidates do this.”

Taavi Kokkila, Patrik Fjäder and Julius Kinnarinen have come across Alexander Stubb's videos on Tiktok in particular.

Taavi Kokkila, 16, Patrik Fjäder, 16, and Julius Kinnarinen, 16.

“It would be nice to be able to vote already. It could affect the future, the climate and the affairs of young people.

The candidates' campaigns are received on the street and on social media. In Tiktok, the most comes to the fore by Alexander Stubb videos. He answers questions matter-of-factly. It's good that you're taking over.

The future president should be skilled in social and foreign policy and know languages.

It would be nice to know, in more detail, what goals the various candidates have as president.”

All the candidates are familiar faces to Vilma Juntuse and Aino Koko.

Vilma Juntunen, 17, and Aino Kokko, 17.

“Little it's sad that we can't vote yet. However, a few guys already make it.

All the candidates are familiar faces, but thinking about one's favorite has not seemed timely.

On Facebook, the elections have been seen on Tiktok and Instagram, where Iltalehti's videos have come across in which the candidates answer tough questions.

I hope the future president would think about Finnish affairs, it would be a bit like that Sauli Niinistö.”