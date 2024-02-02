Friday, February 2, 2024
Presidential elections | You can cast your early vote for your candidate abroad today

February 2, 2024
in World Europe
Presidential elections | You can cast your early vote for your candidate abroad today

In Finland, early voting continues until Tuesday.

The presidential election Early voting for the 2nd round abroad continues for the last day today. Early voting locations are located in Finnish embassies or their offices in 89 countries.

Ministry of Justice from the website can check early voting locations abroad.

Early voting in Finland continues until Tuesday.

The two candidates who received the most votes in the first round are running, i.e. the coalition Alexander Stubb and supported by the Association of Voters and the Greens Pekka Haavisto. The voting numbers of the candidates are the same as in the first round.

In the second round of the presidential elections, the same register of voting rights is used as in the first round, i.e. all Finnish citizens who turned 18 on January 28 at the latest are eligible to vote. After that, those who have reached the age of majority cannot vote.

On the third day of early voting in the second round of the presidential election on Friday, the turnout in Finland rose to 24.2 percent. More than a million eligible voters had already cast their votes.

