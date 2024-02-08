Presidential elections | Yle's survey: Haavisto catches up with Stubb

In Yle's survey, the current support figures are the same as in HS's opinion poll on Monday.

Yleisradio according to the poll conducted by the coalition Alexander Stubb leads in the popularity of the candidate of the association of voters, supported by the greens Pekka Haavisto in chapters 54–46.

The candidates' support numbers have converged by a few percentage points since Yle's previous support survey, published on January 25, Yle writes. At that time, Stubbia said he would vote 59 percent and Haavisto 41 percent if the candidates met in the second round of the presidential election.

Also Published by HS on Monday in an opinion poll the support figures were the same as at Yle.

The survey commissioned by HS's research institute Verian (formerly Kantar) was conducted on 2-4. February, i.e. when the second round of advance voting is already underway.

The result does not include those who did not have an opinion in the survey.

Yle's opinion survey was conducted in the form of telephone interviews between January 31 and February 6, i.e. during the second round of advance voting. A total of 1,543 people answered the survey. The candidate was chosen by 78.5 percent of those who participated in the survey.

The margin of error of Yle's survey is at its largest about 2 percentage points in each direction.