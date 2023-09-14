Presidential elections | Yle’s presidential poll: Haavisto and Stubb to the second round of the elections

According to the survey, the second round would be even.

Pekka Haavisto (green) and Alexander Stubb (kok) are the clearest candidates for the second round, which instead is turning into a tightly even race, it turns out Mightily from the presidential poll.

In the first round, based on the survey, Haavisto would clearly win all other candidates. For the decisive second round, the survey predicts an even match instead. 45 percent of respondents would support Haavisto and 42 percent of Stubbs.

The survey carried out in the Internet panel of Taloustikkus was carried out between 8 and 11. September About 1,507 people responded to the survey. The statistical margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level of the entire sample is approximately 2.6 percentage points in each direction.