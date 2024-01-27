Presidential elections | Who will make it to the second round? HS observed tense election moods

Many presidential election candidates campaigned in the capital region on Friday.

The top two Alexander Stubb (kok) and Pekka Haavisto (green) distinguished themselves in polls for a long time. Now their position has been attacked by Jussi Halla-aho of the basic Finns. HS observed the election mood at last-minute campaign events on Friday.

Helsinki In Kaartinkaupunki, the gig venue G Livelab has a relaxed atmosphere, as it should be on a Friday night. However, it would be a miracle if the people present were not very excited right now.

There is a candidate for the president of the electoral association Pekka Haaviston campaign event, one of the last before the actual election day, i.e. Sunday. During the evening, in addition to the candidate himself, a number of Finnish musicians will perform on stage, for example Heikki Salo and Laura Voutilainen.

Author Rosa Liksom interviewed Pekka Haavisto at G Livelab's Friday evening campaign event.

Haavistoll and the coalition By Alexander Stubb had a clear lead over other candidates in polls for a long time. Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho however, has been right on the duo's heels. In HS's poll published this week, Stubb's support is 22 percent, Haaviston's 20 and Halla-aho's 18 percent.

HS visited the campaign events of Haavisto and Stubb on Friday. Last weekend HS told about the atmosphere of Halla-aho's and Rehn's campaigns.

Early childhood education teacher Erja Salo admits that Sunday's election result is “exciting as hell”. Salo has arrived at G Livelab with his daughter Hertta Kaasalainen with. Kaasalainen does not want to say who to vote for, but says that the decision was not self-evident.

Voting for Haavisto was not an easy thing for Salo either. He says that in the past he voted almost exclusively for women, and according to Salo, there were good female candidates in these elections as well.

Hertta Kaasalainen and Erja Salo spent Friday evening at Haavisto's campaign event.

Salo will by no means leave his voice unused, even if Haavisto does not make it to the second round.

“Of course, you always vote in elections. A decent race is a great thing if all the figures support the realization of democracy. That is, a high voter turnout and the fact that different age groups get going.”

to G-Livelab people of all ages have come to spend the evening on Friday evening, but judging visually, the most people are around 30-40 years old.

There are few pensioners there. Pensioners are a very important group of voters in Finland, and being elected president requires their support as well.

Arrived at the event with his twin brother Joni Räisänen does not think that Haavisto's popularity is enough to become president. For him, voting for Haavisto was obvious, even if there were other good options.

Joni Räisänen does not believe that Haavisto's support is enough to become president.

“It is extremely important to me that there is a candidate belonging to a sexual minority. If I think that when I was a little boy, there would have been a president who belonged to a sexual minority, it would have been a big help to me. It would have been such that I could get anywhere.”

However, Räisänen does not believe that Finland is ready for a president who is gay.

“There is a feeling that that dream will not come true, more than half cannot vote for such a candidate.”

Of course, people also have other reasons not to vote for Haavisto, says Räisänen.

“But I believe that sexual orientation also plays a role.”

Haavisto and his spouse Antonio Flores on stage at the beginning of the event. The couple joked about Haavisto's hair.

Friday was the penultimate campaign day of the first round. The candidates will meet the citizens on Saturday, but on Sunday election peace will descend on Finland.

Alexander Stubb's last event on Friday is in Liikeporti, next to Prisma, in Kirkkonummi.

More than 50 people have arrived. Here, the youth are clearly in the minority.

Alexander Stubb stopped to take a selfie with his supporters at Friday's election event at Kirkkonummi Liikeporti.

Stubb was interviewed by Anna Sahiluoma at the Kirkkonummi event.

Fanni Grönlund is an exception. He attends Haukilahti high school and votes for the second time in his life. Grönlund has met Stubb before, as Stubb and Haavisto both visited the Haukilahti school in December, from which HS also news.

Grönlund plans to vote for one of the two, but has not yet made his final decision. The choice is tight, because the candidates pretty much agree with each other on foreign policy issues.

“It is important that Finland gets a value leader. Maybe it's still looking for the last confirmation, that who will endure in a stressful situation and won't be left speechless. And knows how to be a convincing representative of Finland.”

For Siuntians Kaija and Tapio Honkala Voting for Stubb was a clear choice. They say that they are generally voters of the coalition.

Tapio and Kaija Honkala wanted a joint photo with Alexander Stubb.

Tapio Honkala is sure that Stubb will be in the second round.

“He keeps saying that there's no need to fear that it's Stubb who gets to the second round. But I'm still excited,” says Kaija Honkala.

Also many other candidates campaigned in the capital region on Friday.

HS described the electoral association and the center candidate Olli Rehnin campaigning at Tikkurilantori, left-wing union Li Andersson In Hyvinkää and the association of voters Mika Aaltola Helsinki's Narinkkatori.

Last weekend HS observed the election mood at Halla-aho's election event in Alpiharju, Helsinki and at Rehn's event in Vuosaari, Helsinki.

Mika Aaltola met people in the center of Helsinki at Narinkkatori on Friday.

Mika Aaltola himself carried his ticket to Narinkkator's campaign event.

Antti Honkonen wanted a joint picture with Li Andersson in Hyvinkää on Friday.

In Hyvinkää, plastic buckets with Andersson's picture were distributed.

Olli Rehn campaigned on Friday at Tikkurilantori. Sirkka Häyhä, who described herself as a prankster to the core, wanted a picture of herself with Rehn so she could send it to her sisters.

Jussi Halla-aho's campaign stall on Helsinki's Narinkkatori was still quiet on Friday morning.

HS visited Jussi Halla-aho's campaign event at Kinapori service center last weekend. Justus Krogell, who arrived at the event, took a selfie with Halla-aho.

HS visited Jutta Urpilainen's campaign event in the center of Helsinki a week ago on Friday.

Harry Harkimo's campaign truck has been parked in the busiest campaigning center in the center of Helsinki, Narinkkatori.