Presidential elections | When the next president takes office, many things will be different from before – These are the new key roles of the president of NATO-Finland

In the coming year, a president will be elected for Finland, who will start his work at a very different time than his predecessor. What are the new key roles of the president of NATO-Finland?

First the actual president of NATO-Finland. The starter of a new era.

This is how you can describe Finland's 13th president, who will move to Mäntyniemi this year.

Sauli Niinistö will go down in the annals as the president during which Finland formed a military alliance.