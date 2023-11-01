Presidential elections | “What is Finland really afraid of?” – the presidential candidates argued about the status of Åland

Candidate Alexander Stubb (Kok) said that Finland should not use the card that the Russian consulate would be closed.

1.11. 20:27

Wave-the five candidates who appeared in the presidential election exam organized by the students of the university were partly on different lines about how the relationship with Åland should proceed.

They took part in the exam Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto (green), Harry Harkimo (movement), Olli Rehn (center) and Alexander Stubb (cook).

The exam, transmitted through the messaging service X and held in English, was a pain for the remote followers due to frequent interruptions and poor sound quality. After all, there was time to discuss the Åland issue between breaks.

Some of the presidential candidates supported a tough approach from Finland regarding, for example, the Russian consulate located in the Åland Islands, while others recommended to proceed with moderation.

Åland is self-governing, in addition to which the province is demilitarized and neutralized. Demilitarization means that it must not be fortified and military activities must not be deployed there. Neutralization means keeping the province out of conflict. Åland residents are also exempted from military service.

The deterioration of the security situation in the Baltic Sea and Finland’s membership in NATO have sparked a debate about whether demilitarization is the order of the day.

According to Rehn, self-government means that Finland must in any case be in close dialogue with the inhabitants of Åland. According to him, demilitarization does not strengthen Finland, but is a challenging problem that should be weighed together with Finland, Sweden, a future member of NATO, and the entire alliance.

According to Harkimo, Åland wants Finland to defend itself, so plans for that need to be made now and not until a crisis arises.

“Agreements were made with the Soviet Union, and it no longer exists,” Harkimo said.

Stubb said to this that Finland has an obligation to defend the province, and several plans have been made for that.

“Yes, but two changes have happened recently: Russia has become more aggressive, and it is capable of various hybrid operations. And secondly, Sweden will soon join NATO, and literally the entire Baltic Sea around Åland is NATO territory,” said Olli Rehn.

Haavisto, who negotiated NATO membership, said that NATO had no problem with Åland’s current status.

According to Mika Aaltola, Russia will be hostile for years to come, so you should not hesitate to update your plans.

In addition Åland has a Russian consulate, which has been demanded to be closed, among other things, by a citizens’ initiative.

According to Rehn, the consulate dates back to 1940 and is therefore a relic that should be closed.

According to Stubb, Finland shouldn’t play the consulate card just yet, because “Russia is waiting for a provocation”, which is where closing the consulate could work. Stubb, who recently visited Åland, said that he found that the island could manage without a consulate.

Harkimo wondered what Finland was really afraid of. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on a legal investigation regarding the special status of Åland, which, according to Harkimon, has taken a very long time.

Rehn urged Harkimo to ask his friend, the president From Sauli Niinistöcouldn’t the investigation be rushed.