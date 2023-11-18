Presidential elections | What do the candidates answer to young people’s climate-related questions? Panel live at 11.15am

The youth climate summit will be held today at Messukeskus. As part of it, a panel discussion of the five presidential candidates will also be organized.

Presidential candidates are discussing issues related to the climate and youth participation today at the election exam that will be held youth climate summit in connection with the Helsinki Exhibition Centre.

HS will show the exam starting at 11:15 a.m. live. Candidates participate in it Pekka Haavisto (green), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Mika Aaltola, Olli Rehn (center) and Alexander Stubb (cook).

The questions of the exam have been collected from young people all over Finland and it is hosted by the Finnish youth climate delegate Hanna Höijer.

Young the goal of the climate summit is to promote the voice of young people in the climate debate and to increase the influence opportunities of young people. The event continues all day at Messukeskus and includes, among other things, panel discussions and workshops.