Presidential elections | “Victory for bourgeois Finland” – This is how the foreign media commented on the election result

Several foreign media have reported on the Finnish presidential election.

“Profit for bourgeois Finland”.

This is what the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheterin (DN) the title of the comment when the convention Alexander Stubb won the Finnish presidential election.

Author Philip Teir writes in his comment that Stubbs will become Finland's “socially polished president with an impressive CV”. Out of two good alternatives, he estimated that Stubb won with his “extroverted charisma” and “extreme self-confidence”.

The loss is described as stinging Pekka Haavisto (green), who is said to have been the winning candidate in the Finnish presidential election half a year ago, before Stubb became the favorite with his large election budget and “pepsodent smile”.

Before the results of the elections were known, the Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that Stubb was the early favorite to win the Finnish presidential election.

After the victory was announced, the newspaper wrote that Finland had a Finno-Swedish president for almost the last 80 years. Expressen's supplier Patrik Kronqvist writes Stubbs having to fight for his power. With this, he refers to how the president has little power in Finland, and it may be narrowed even further.

The Reuters news agency pointed out how the president Sauli Niinistön the successor will play a central role especially in NATO policy.

The newly elected president is said to be in favor of close cooperation with NATO. For example, he is said to be in favor of allowing the transit of nuclear weapons through Finland and stationing some NATO troops permanently in Finland.

Reuters also reported on Stubb's strong line on Russia. In an interview with Reuters last month, Stubb said that Finland would not have political relations with the Russian leadership until Russia ended its war of aggression in Ukraine.

News agency AFP reported that Finland had good relations with Russia, but the relationship between Finland and Russia changed after Finland decided to apply for NATO membership. AFP stated before the results of the election night that neither of the presidential candidates expected a call from the Kremlin after their election victory.

In Russia, the state-owned media reported on Finland's new president sparingly. Both Tass and Ria Novosti reported Alexander Stubb's election victory briefly.

Many the media reported that the vote marks a new era in Finland, because for decades the president has been elected especially to promote diplomacy with neighboring Russia.

Both Alexander Stubbia and Pekka Haavisto (vihr) was described as pro-European, strong supporters of Ukraine and very experienced in foreign policy.

The result of the Finnish presidential election was also noted in the British media. British newspaper The Guardian told that the former prime minister of Finland became the new president of Finland. In the news, the newspaper tells about Stubb's experience in international politics.

Brittilehti published the news about the Finnish presidential election, which was also the main news on the front page earlier on Sunday, with Stubb and his wife of British background, who went to vote in Espoo's Westend, in the main photo Suzanne Innes-Stubb.