Presidential elections | Vestman, chairman of the Uusimaa coalition, says he supports Stubb

On Monday, the coalition’s party government unanimously authorized chairman Petteri Orpo to ask Alexander Stubb to be the party’s presidential candidate.

Uusimaa chairman of the coalition, member of parliament Heikki Vestman says he supports by Alexander Stubb presidential election campaign, if he becomes the coalition’s presidential candidate.

“I support the party chairman’s decision in this matter. Choosing the presidential election candidate has been under the power and responsibility of the chairman,” Vestman, who sits on the party board, commented on the party board’s unanimous decision on Monday.

The party government unanimously authorized the chairman at its meeting on Monday Petteri Orpon to ask Stubb to run for president in the January election without an advisory vote of the membership. The matter is actually decided by the party meeting.

of HS at the weekend according to the information at least the district of Uusimaa was still planning to present a member vote on the coalition’s presidential candidate and supported his candidacy after serious consideration Antti from Häkkä.

Did you change your mind about this or was the information incorrect?

“The procedure was now this, and the Uusimaa coalition will continue to promote broad member democracy in the activities of the coalition”, Vestman comments on the matter in few words and reminds the Uusimaa coalition of the advisory member vote organized by the candidate selection in the last parliamentary election.

Koomouskonkari, former mayor of Helsinki Raimo Ilaskivi held on monday in his blog post skipping the membership vote in a situation where there were several possible candidates, as a gauntlet reference to party democracy.

What do you think of Ilaskivi’s claim?

“The Uusimaa coalition will continue to promote broad member democracy,” Vestman repeats in response.