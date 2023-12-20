Presidential elections | Väyrynen cannot run for the presidential election

Paavo Väyrynen could not collect the required number of supporter cards. The representative of his electoral association explains this, among other things, by the Posti strike and the fact that people no longer have printers.

A king politician Paavo Väyrynen cannot run for the presidential election.

Väyrynen was not able to collect enough supporter cards, says the representative of Väyrynen's electoral association Eero Paavolan In a message sent to the Helsinki electoral district board. It was also provided to the media.

“Since we did not receive a sufficient number of supporter cards today, we have to announce that our candidacy application expires,” it states.

Since Väyrynen is not a candidate of any party but of a voter association, he should have collected 20,000 supporter cards. Paavola explains the failure in the collection of cards, among other things, by the fact that “very few people have access to printers these days”.

In addition, according to Paavola's message, problems related to mail delivery made the situation difficult. According to it, the delay was caused, among other things, by the strike of Posti employees last week.

“Apparently, in the last stage, the arrival of the supporter cards was slowed down by the Christmas rush.”

Candidate applications had to be delivered to the Helsinki Constituency Board already last week, Tuesday, December 12. At that time, Väyrynen left some of the supporter cards.

However, he was given additional time to collect the cards, as it was possible to supplement the applications until the candidate list was confirmed. The candidate list will be confirmed on Thursday.

Väyrynen77, is the former chairman of the center and multiple ministers.

After Väyrynen's candidacy expired, all presidential candidates are known. There are nine of them.

Correction 20.12. 1:05 p.m.: The message to the constituency committee was sent by the representative of Väyrynen's electoral association, not Paavo Väyrynen.