Presidential elections | Utissuomalainen: Pekka Haavisto favorite for the next president

After Haavisto, Mika Aaltola, director of the Foreign Policy Institute, and Olli Rehn, the Governor of the Bank of Finland (center), will come next.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) is the respondents’ favorite for the next president in Uutissuomalainen’s USU gallup. 35 percent of the respondents would be ready to vote for Haavisto.

After Haavisto, the director of the Foreign Policy Institute will be next Mika Aaltola and the CEO of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn (center). 22 percent of Finns would be ready to vote for either.

The outgoing prime minister also reached the top six Sanna Marin (sd), former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb (kok) and chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson.

Haavisto was the most popular among both men and women. He gathered the most support among people aged 30–69. Rehn and Aaltola, on the other hand, were more popular among people over 70 years old.

So far, the only confirmed candidate is the chairman of Liike Nyt Harry Harkimowhich received two percent support in this poll.

From the Finns were asked who they might consider voting for in the upcoming presidential election. The respondents were presented with a list of 39 people, from which they could choose a maximum of five names.

A thousand Finns responded to a survey carried out by Tietoykkönen in May. The margin of error for the overall result of the study is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.

The first round of the presidential election is on Sunday, January 28, 2024.