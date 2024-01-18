Presidential elections | USU: The popularity of home voting is growing significantly

Eight cities tell Uutissuomalai that the number of home voters has at least doubled.

Home voting popularity will clearly increase in the upcoming presidential elections compared to the previous presidential elections in 2018, according to Uutissuomalainen's survey of the 20 largest cities.

For example, in Kouvola there are now about 3.5 times more people registered for home voting and in Mikkeli and Jyväskylä about 2.5 times more than six years ago. In Kuopio, the number of people who registered to vote at home has more than doubled. Tampere, Hämeenlinna, Joensuu, Lahti and Porvoo report that the popularity of voting at home has increased by at least 60 percent.

Out of the 20 largest cities, all but Vantaa responded to Uutissuomalai's survey. The information provided by the cities is not completely comparable.

The presidential election registration for home voting ended on Tuesday. In elections, you can vote in advance at home if it is very difficult to go to the polling place due to reduced mobility. In home voting, a pre-arranged election official arrives at the voter and accepts the vote.

The first round of the presidential election is on Sunday, January 28. Early voting for the presidential election began on Wednesday, January 17 and will continue until Tuesday, January 23.