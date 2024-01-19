Presidential elections | USU gallup: Haavisto most popular, Stubb's support decreased

Stubb's support has decreased by two percentage points from the previous Uutissuomalainen poll published at the end of December.

Voters' association candidate Pekka Haavisto (green) is the most popular presidential candidate in Uutissuomalainen's recent support survey. Haavisto leads the coalition by one percentage point Alexander Stubbiawhich is supported by 21 percent of the respondents.

The difference between Haavisto's and Stubb's support fits within the margin of error. The margin of error for the overall result is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.

Stubb's support has decreased by two percentage points from the previous Uutissuomalainen poll published at the end of December. Even then, Stubb was the most popular candidate with 23 percent support, followed by Haavisto with 22 percent support.

Helsingin Sanomat in the most recent one in the presidential election polls at the end of December, Stubb was the most popular candidate with 24 percent support. Haavisto's support was 22 percent in the HS poll.

The third place in the Uutissuomalainen poll is shared by the candidate of the basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho (ps) and the candidate of the electoral association and the centre Olli Rehn (center). Both are supported by 11 percent of the respondents. Halla-aho's support has remained the same since December, but Rehn's has improved by two percentage points.

The Left Alliance Lee Andersson gathers seven percent support in the Uutissuomalainen poll, Sdp Jutta Urpilainen four.

For the candidate of the association of voters Mika Aaltolan support has dropped two percentage points to two percent, and he now shares seventh place with the Christian Democrat candidate Sari Essayahin (kd) with. Liike Nyt's candidate Harry Harkimon support is in the order of one percent.

The most popular candidates among women in USU's poll are Haavisto (29 percent), Stubb (18) and Rehn (11). Among men, the top three are Stubb (24), Halla-aho (17) and Haavisto (15).

A thousand Finns responded to the survey carried out by Tietoykkönen between 9th and 17th. January. The survey asked which of the candidates is your favorite for president of the Republic of Finland. The respondents are mainland Finns of legal age.