Presidential elections | USU Gallup: Almost half of Finns have decided which presidential candidate to vote for

From Finns almost half have already chosen their presidential candidate for the first round of the elections, according to a survey commissioned by Uutissuomalainen. This was said by 45 percent of those who responded to the survey.

According to the survey, approximately the same number, i.e. 46 percent of respondents, consider their voting decision between two or more presidential candidates. About a tenth of the respondents did not know how to take a position on the question or said that they were not going to vote at all.

Tampere University political science professor interviewed by Uutissuomalainen Ilkka Ruostetsaari already considers the number of those who have already locked in the choice of their candidate to be quite large.

– Even if someone says they have already made a choice, election debates can still change their opinion if their own candidate does not do as expected, says Ruostetsaari.

1,000 Finns answered the survey carried out by Tietoykkönen at the beginning of December. The margin of error for the overall result is approximately three percentage points in each direction.