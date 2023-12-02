Presidential elections | Urpilainen: The commission also supports Finland’s border decision – Marin came to give lobbying help to the election campaign

Sdp’s Jutta Urpilainen started her presidential election campaign significantly later than the other candidates of the major parties. Demariväki assured that it does not hurt. Tarja Halonen, Finland’s first female president, also assured the same.

Sdp’s nominated as a presidential candidate on Saturday Jutta Urpilainen supports the government’s decision to close all border crossings on the eastern border. According to Urpilainen, who is an EU commissioner, this also has the strong support of the commission.

“It is clearly about Russia trying to undermine our unity in Finland and the EU. Unfortunately, we will probably continue to see such villains,” he said on Saturday evening in Helsinki.

Commission representatives avoided taking an official position on the closure of Finland’s eastern border in the previous week.

Urpilainen spoke at the launch of his election campaign at the Apollo Live Club in Helsinki. The former prime minister was also present at the event Sanna Marin (sd) giving pulling help to Urpilainen.

Urpilainen held earlier on Saturday his line speech as a presidential candidate. In it, he brought out his left-wing background by saying that he is a candidate for the “labor president”.

Urpilainen is the former chairman of Sdp and the former finance minister of Finland. He has been the EU Commissioner responsible for international partnerships since 2019.

The presidential election the first round is less than two months away.

The election campaign of other candidates has been going on for months. Urpilainen’s candidacy was delayed by his work as the commissioner responsible for EU international partnerships. He was only now able to stay on unpaid leave from the commission.

The Demari people gathered in Apollo assured that there is no harm in starting late for the race. Many wanted to believe that Urpilainen would bring much-needed new energy to the election debates, even because of her gender. The majority of presidential candidates are men, and numerous panel discussions have taken place without a single woman.

“I’m tired of the old people’s chatter,” said Ulla-Maija Rajakangas.

“Now the game is just opening,” he assured Tarja Tenkula.

Many of the Dems appealed Tarja Halonen rise to the presidency. Halonen started campaigning at an even later stage than Urpilainen now. This was also reminded by Halonen himself, who had become his spouse Pentti Arajärvi with to support Urpilai.

“He has a similar problem to mine,” Halonen told HS.

Halonen told how he was unable to start his campaign earlier due to his position as foreign minister. Still, the campaign was successful: Halonen was elected Finland’s first female president in 2000 and for a second term in 2006.

Halonen liked Marin’s support, although he said that Urpilainen could manage on his own.

“But it shows that we are the same movement, a women’s movement and a movement for a better world.”

Marin disappeared from Finnish politics quickly after last spring’s parliamentary elections. At the beginning of September, he gave up the chairmanship of Sdp. Shortly after that, he asked for and received a resignation from the parliament as well.

At the Sdp’s party meeting organized at the beginning of September, Marin assured his party members that he will not disappear but will “return to the line next to you”.

Marin was granted a resignation from Parliament on the grounds that he was given a new position as a strategic advisor to the British Tony Blair Institute (TBI). Marin said at the time that he believed that his work at TBI would also benefit Finland. He estimates that in his new position he will be able to serve his voters even better than as a member of parliament.

Since then, it has also been reported that he working on a book.

Marin said on Saturday evening that he plans to be involved in Urpilainen’s campaign for more than just one evening.