US: Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris at 43%, Trump at 42%

Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by one point in the U.S. presidential race, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Conducted over three days and completed Sunday, The poll shows that the vice president is supported by 43% of registered voters, while the former president is at 42%. In the previous poll last week, Harris was ahead with 44% to Trump’s 42%.