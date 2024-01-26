Presidential elections | Ukrainians asked whether the EU has supported Ukraine sufficiently – This is how the candidates answered

Two of the presidential candidates estimate that the EU has not supported Ukraine sufficiently. Others emphasize the importance of continued support.

The two of you in the opinion of the presidential candidate, the European Union's support for Ukraine has not been sufficient. According to the other candidates, the most important thing is to ensure the continuity of the support.

Their views appear in the Association of Ukrainians from the small election exam he organized. The association sent four questions to the candidates, which they could answer.

In the last question, the candidates were asked to assess whether the EU's support for Ukraine has been sufficient.

Candidates Harry Harkimo (movement), Jussi Halla-aho (ps) and Jutta Urpilainen (sd) did not answer the questions.

Alexander Stubb (cook), Lee Andersson (left), candidate of the electoral association Mika Aaltolasupported by the center Olli Rehnsupported by the Greens Pekka Haavisto and Sari Essayah (kd) answered.

Of all Stubb and Aaltola were the most direct in their answers. According to both, the EU has not supported Ukraine sufficiently.

“Currently, the EU does not support Ukraine sufficiently. The very first thing is to resolve the deadlock in decision-making, so that the existing support can be moved forward”, replied Stubb.

“No”, answered Aaltola.

“The lines have started to crack. The problem is the lack of long-term strategic thinking,” he continued.

Manger according to the EU support has been “significant”.

“But the support is still not enough to ensure Ukraine's victory,” he continued his answer.

Anderson, on the other hand, estimates that the support was sufficient. In his response, he focused on emphasizing the importance of continued support.

“It is also important that the EU continues its significant support for Ukraine's economy, society, armed forces and reconstruction,” replied Andersson.

Essayah and Haavisto, on the other hand, did not directly take a position on the adequacy of the support. In their answers, they emphasized securing the continuity of support.

“The EU must stand by Ukraine and ensure sufficient financial and military support. Likewise, the EU should convince other Western countries of support for Ukraine as long as needed”, replied Essayah.

“As president, my first task would be to ensure the continuation and strengthening of support for Ukraine,” answered Haavisto.