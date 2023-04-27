Presidential elections | Two central districts asked Olli Rehn to be a candidate – Rehn for Suomenmaa: Decision in the summer

Olli Rehn has been one of the early favorites to be a presidential candidate, even though he himself has not registered for the race.

The center The district assemblies of Etelä-Savo and Itä-Savo have requested the CEO of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehnia to run for office in the upcoming presidential elections.

The districts say in their press release that they ask Rehn to give his consent to the candidacy and support his candidacy. The district meetings also suggest that the center should nominate Rehn as its candidate.

The main supporter of the centre Land of Finland said on Thursday afternoon that Rehn plans to make a decision about his possible candidacy “over the course of the summer”.

The center the presidential candidate will be named at the party meeting organized in Turku in the fall.

The party recently changed its rules so that in order for the presidential candidate to enter the internal primary, the candidate must receive the support of three district organizations or 20 associations. Previously, the presentations of one district organization or 10 associations were enough to enter the primary election.

61 years old Rehn has been the CEO of the Bank of Finland since 2018. Before that, he has worked as a centrist minister of economic affairs in 2015–2016 and as an EU commissioner in 2004–2014.

Rehn has been one of the early favorites to be a presidential candidate, although he himself has not registered for the race.

For example, Rural Future in a recent survey Rehn was the second most popular choice for president. 11 percent of those who responded to the survey were of the opinion that he should be elected as the next president of Finland.