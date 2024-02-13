Presidential elections | Two cats rise to the most visible places in the kingdom – Here are Milo and Nala

Alexander Stubb's family includes two rescue cats, Milo and Nala. Although Stubb admits that he is more of a dog person, thanks to his family, he has since become a “cat fan” as well.

12.2. 9:20 | Updated 12.2. 9:53

On Sunday the next elected president of the republic by Alexander Stubb with two new figures rise to the most prominent places in the kingdom.

Namely Stubb's family cats Milo and Nala.

The rescue cats were acquired for the family in 2016 through the animal protection association, says the email response forwarded by Stubb's campaign team.

Stubb says that he himself is more of a dog person, but that he remains in the minority at home, because his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb and the children wished for a cat.

Since then, Alexander Stubbs has also become, in his own words, a “cat fan”, and he often spends time with cats on the couch.

According to her, Milo is an adventurer by nature, while Nala is more of a house cat.

In the past, Stubb's family has had guinea pigs and a turtle.

The presidential couple Sauli Niinistö and Jenni Haukio pictured with their dog Lennu in 2013.

Republic the president's pets are not only important family members but also often visible in public in one way or another.

Perhaps the outgoing president is best remembered Sauli Niinistön the boston terrier Lennu, who appeared in public already during Niinistö's election campaign.

Since then, Lennu-koira was involved in many of the president's official events, and the photos taken from them attracted international attention as well. The flight was even mentioned in the US popular Jimmy Fallon's in the talk show.

Flight died in spring 2021 as a result of a rapidly progressing malignant pituitary tumor. In the late summer of the same year, a new member, a tenterfield terrier puppy named Osku, joined the family of the presidential couple.

Halonen's Rontti cat at the summer apartment in Kultaranta in 2006.

Stubb's cats are by no means the first of their kind, because the president Tarja Halonen belonged to the family two cats, Miska and Rontti. Both country cats were originally Halonen's Give it-filial.

Halosen also had two red-eared turtles, Miki and Kiki, as pets. He also owned a Finnish horse named Ypäjä Tarja.

President Mauno Koivisto at the Tähtelä farm in the spring of 1986 with his daughter's Santtu dog in his arms.

The previous ones Like Stubb, the presidents were especially fond of dogs.

Taste and Tellervo Koiviston they had a good time there Ass-filial several Pugs.

Urho Kekkonen in Tamminiemi, on the other hand, lived a Russian greyhound, Isabella, and a Münster dog, Miila, who even made a program about them To public radio. Kekkonen also received two Russian greyhounds, Ludmila and Leo, as a gift from the Soviet Union in the 70s.

From CG Mannerheim found faithful Käthy horse, who even attended his host's funeral. In addition, Mannerheim was accompanied by a German shepherd dog, Bobi, donated by the Border Guard.

The first presidents of Finland were also animal lovers. For example Relanders owned a spaniel and at Ståhlberg had two dogs named Lili and Tusse.

Marshal Mannerheim on the back of his horse Käthy.

Meri Eskola's book is also used as a source in the story Presidents' pets (Docendo 2019).