Presidential elections | This is how Stubb commented on his historic moment

According to Alexander Stubb, the president's task is “bigger than a person”. He estimates that the president's most important task is to maintain peace and ensure that Finland does not fall into war.

The coalition Alexander Stubb described his election as Finland's 13th president as “the greatest honor of his life”.

“The feeling is calm, moderate, humble, but at the same time infinitely happy and grateful that Finns have voted in such large numbers and that I get to do the job of the president of the republic,” said Stubb.

He said he was going to say hello first Pekka Haaviston to the election event and only from there to their own event. He said his message was that “there was Peka's team and there was Alex's team, but now it's Finland's team”.

“The task of the President of the Republic is bigger than a person. You will feel humble. A six-year task lies ahead. We now live in an age of disorder. It's the beginning of a new era, like Sauli Niinistök too said.”

Helsinki Stubb, who gave interviews to the media at the town hall, appeared remarkably calm throughout the election night.

In an interview with Yle, Stubb said that the most important task of the president of the republic is to maintain peace and make sure that Finland does not fall into war.

“Foreign policy is often such that there are surprises and black swans. Let's try to calm the situation, and give everything to complete this task.”

Stubb said he will soon receive information that will prepare him to serve as president.

Stubb said he would spend the next day with his family.

“We eat breakfast together and reflect on the situation.”

Presidential candidate Pekka Haavisto congratulated Stubb on his election as president at 20:55.

“Well, Alexander, congratulations to the thirteenth president of Finland,” Haavisto said.

“Thank you and good luck with your work,” Haavisto continued.

In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, Haavisto gave advice to the new president.

“The president's job is very lonely. They get the best possible information, which cannot be processed among the public.”

Presidential candidate Alexander Stubb's election supervisors were celebrated in Helsinki's Little Finlandia. Stubb arrived at his polling station together with his wife By Suzanne Innes-Stubb and a couple of children Emilie's and Oliver's with.

The election supervisors performed, among other things Arttu Wiskari.

“It feels like everything is done. It has been an honor to be nominated. We have had a good, fair competition with both Peka and others. Family and friends are more stressed,” said Stubb at the election supervisors before the preliminary votes were released.

He praised that his family had been very supportive throughout the campaign.

“I have called my father almost every day. Dad is usually pretty cool, but now his lip twitched a bit,” Stubb said, referring to his father Goran Stubb.

Stubb also thanked the voters and viewers of the election broadcasts.

“Thank you for passing the 56 exams,” he joked.

Premonitions after the publication, the boisterous atmosphere of Little Finland's election supervisors rose to the ceiling.

“It looks really good,” Susanne Innes-Stubb, born in Britain, said in Finnish.

He said that the family had a family dinner the night before the election night. Candidate Stubb also visited the opening before h-moment.

President Spouse of Alexander Stubb Suzanne Innes-Stubb had not yet decided at the beginning of February how big a role she would play as the president's spouse. For example, he did not give an answer to the question of whether he intended to continue in his current position as Head of Global Compliance at the elevator company Kone.

“It's a big decision that I haven't made yet,” Innes-Stubb said in Helsinki For Sanomat, February 7. He said that he wanted to find out in more detail whether it would be practically possible to continue in the current position in addition to various representative duties.

Even on election night, he didn't take a stand on the matter one way or the other.

The presidential election in the second round, the turnout was lower than in the first round. The voting percentage was 70.7, while it was 75 percent in the first round.

The second round between Stubb and Haavisto will go down in the history books as the tightest ever in Finland. Haavisto won the votes on election day.