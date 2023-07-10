Presidential elections | There are many unsurprising names coming up for president, but many parties are still waiting to announce a candidate

The political researcher questions the idea that the president’s job is seen as the last representative job, from which there is no return to, for example, parliamentary politics. This can make it difficult to find candidates.

In January In recent weeks, more candidates have finally registered for the current presidential election. Political scientist Johanna Vuorelma The University of Helsinki considers this list of likely candidates to be as expected so far.

Vuorelma draws attention to the fact that all of them represent quite the same type of profile, as they are men of roughly the same age group. According to him, this shows that the boundaries of the presidential institution are still quite narrow in Finland.

“While the prime minister may be from a younger generation, the image connected to the presidential institution is still that the president is from an older generation,” Vuorelma says.

According to him, the gender of the president still matters. He points out that this is also the case in foreign and security policy more broadly, and for example the positions of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs have been very masculine in Finland.

“You might think that Tarja Halonen the presidency would have brought such a looseness to this, but at least at the moment it doesn’t seem that this image has multiplied terribly.”

Nomination seeks through the voters’ association and has just left the position of foreign minister, supported by the greens Pekka Haavisto. The CEO of the Bank of Finland is also running for office through the electoral association Olli Rehnwho also hopes that the center will nominate him as its candidate.

Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho having officially chosen to be the candidate of Basic Finns at the party meeting in August. Liike Nyt has named the chairman as its candidate Harry Harkimon already last summer.

Director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola has said that he is leaning in the direction of running for president. He has promised to announce the final decision in August–September.

Central hero Paavo Väyrynen collects supporter cards, and in addition, there are representatives of minor parties gathering names to run for office through the electoral association.

Although the elections will be held in about half a year, several parties still lack a candidate. For example, the prime minister’s party Kokoumsi and the largest opposition party Sdp have not announced their candidate.

Vuorelma estimates that this is due to several reasons: the sitting president has been very popular, numerous consecutive crises have taken up the parties’ time, and there have been frequent elections in recent years. There are also not too many people in the parties who fit the very narrow image of the president.

According to Vuorelma, the fact that the president’s job is generally seen as the last representative role, from which there is no return to, for example, parliamentary politics, also has its own influence. Therefore, some may think that they do not want to run for office just yet.

“However, I don’t know if it is useful for democracy to be thought of this way. Why can’t we have the president’s representative role in the middle of a political career? After that, I could return there to parliamentary politics or perhaps international assignments or some other role,” Vuorelma reflects.

In these in the elections, it also seems to be becoming some kind of phenomenon that candidates are nominated through voter associations. Vuorelma considers this to be special.

“I think that it further emphasizes the fact that we want to make a difference to party politics. It wants to emphasize even more that the president acts, as it were, outside of party politics and somehow represents the people a little more directly than the party’s candidate.”

Voters’ associations have already become something of an election theme. For example, Jussi Halla-aho stated that he has no interest in distancing himself from the party and establishing a people’s movement around his candidacy, because he already belongs to such a group, i.e. basic Finns.

“Here, in my opinion, the dichotomy characteristic of this kind of populist rhetoric is being used all the time between the authentic people on the one hand and the elite alienated from reality on the other. It is a very interesting feature, at least at this point in these discussions related to the presidential elections,” Vuorelma says.

He predicts that the NATO-Finland profile, the relationship with Russia, and supporting Ukraine will become themes in the election campaign. The discussion was also about, for example, defense appropriations, even though they are not part of the president’s authority.

Vuorelma also believes that the role of the president as a value leader is emphasized in the discussions, especially when we are living in very tense times.

“What kind of values ​​do the different candidates represent and in what way it might be reflected in the performance of the president’s duties. I could imagine it being on display. With this current government, there has been so much talk at the moment about what is the relationship with the extremist movement.

Haavisto, Rehn and Aaltola have so far found themselves at the top of the election polls. Vuorelma sees a broad support base and long experience in foreign policy as Haavisto’s strength, but the fact that Haavisto does not represent a major party can pose a challenge. Rehn also has a long political career and experiences in international assignments, but he has not really made a profile in foreign and security policy.

According to Vuorelma, Aaltola benefits from his visible public expert profile, but his weakness is his lack of political experience. Halla-aho, on the other hand, has been profiled recently specifically in foreign and security policy, but his weaknesses are previous uproars, judgments and writings, and the party’s position.

“He should be able to talk to people other than basic Finns, and that may be difficult,” Vuorelma says.