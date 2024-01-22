Presidential elections | The video shows: Voting was so enthusiastic in Sweden that the queue wound all the way to the outside

The queue at the polling station of the Finnish Embassy in Stockholm was long on the last day of early voting in the first round of the presidential election.

in Sweden 14,630 eligible Finns voted in the first round of the presidential election.

Cultural and press advisor of the Finnish Embassy in Stockholm Elna Nykänen Andersson according to this is some kind of record.

In both 2018 and 2012, slightly more than 12,000 eligible voters went to vote in the presidential elections in Sweden.

Today in 2018, advance voting was organized abroad on 17–20 January.

There were a total of 28 polling places in Sweden. The most active voting was in Stockholm and Gothenburg.

A total of 5,663 eligible voters went to vote in Stockholm. The busiest voting day was Saturday, and the queue at the Stockholm embassy polling station grew long on the last day of early voting. The waiting time in the cold, freezing weather stretched to almost an hour.

Nykänen Andersson thinks that the enthusiasm for voting is partly related to the fact that the president is now really changing, the candidates are interesting and many of them are highly profiled and well-known.

“Another reason could be that Finland has been featured a lot in the Swedish media recently. It may have led to the fact that people have woken up and started to follow Finnish politics even more”, Nykänen Andersson thinks.

According to Nykänen Andersson, the embassy had prepared for possible congestion by increasing the staff and extending the voting time.

“The challenge here is the facilities. We use the embassy's banquet hall, and for security reasons voting cannot be placed in other facilities. Everyone must be guaranteed election peace and election secrecy. After the elections, we can think about whether something could be done differently next time,” says Nykänen Andersson.

Nykänen Andersson reminds us that Finns abroad can also vote in case of a rematch and a possible second round by letter. If you want to avoid long queues, according to Nykänen Andersson, you should come to vote on a weekday.

In addition, voters should remember to take a printed notification card or digital notification card with them. It speeds up the voting process.

Entitled to vote there are a total of 264,330 Finns abroad.

The vast majority of them live in Sweden, where there are approximately 110,000 eligible voters. The minority of Swedish Finns in Sweden includes an estimated 700,000 citizens.

Correction 22.1. 6:19 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that there would have been a total of 35 polling stations in Sweden. There were 28 polling places.