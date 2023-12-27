Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Presidential elections | The Väyrynen voters' association says it has filed a criminal complaint – Suspects that supporter cards have been destroyed

December 27, 2023
Presidential elections | The Väyrynen voters' association says it has filed a criminal complaint – Suspects that supporter cards have been destroyed

Väyrynen could not run for the presidential election because he could not collect the required number of supporter cards.

Presidential candidacy to its goal Paavo Väyrynen the electoral association announces that it has filed a criminal complaint with the Central Criminal Police about the loss of Väyrynen's supporter cards. Association of Voters doubtsthat Väyrynen's supporter cards have been destroyed, because according to Posti's tracking system, at least one shipment of cards had ended up in Estonia.

The association considers it possible that Posti's reply mailing system used to deliver supporter cards has been hacked, or that there is someone on Posti's staff who has directed mailings to the wrong addresses.

Evening News asked Posti on Wednesday about the movement of supporter cards. According to Posti's communication, the shipment was delivered to the right recipient in Finland on December 20, and the wrong code had entered the tracking data as a result of human error. Posti rejected suspicions of hacking.

Väyrynen could not run for the presidential election because he could not collect the required number of supporter cards.

