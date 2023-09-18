Presidential elections | “The situation is alarming” – This is how the candidates commented on Niinistö’s warnings about nuclear war

HS will show the election exam organized at the Kouvola security conference as a live broadcast.

The presidential election the candidates will meet on Monday in one of their first election exams. The exam is organized in connection with the safety conference in Kouvola.

The subject of the election exam is Finland’s role in the military alliance NATO and NATO’s role in Finland, i.e. what kind of policy Finland pursues as a member of the military alliance.

HS will show the election exam starting at 11:45 a.m. live. In addition, we monitor the exam in text form moment by moment.

They are participating in the election exam Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Harry Harkimo (movement), Alexander Stubb (kok) and those seeking candidacy through voter associations Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto (green), Olli Rehn (center) and Paavo Väyrynen (center).

The election exam is hosted by a reporter from Helsingin Sanomat Marko Junkkari.

The first round of the presidential elections will be held in January 2024. The nomination of candidates for the elections is currently underway. Of the participants, only Halla-aho and Harkimo have been officially selected as candidates.

Also a likely candidate for Sdp Jutta Urpilainenof the leftist union Lee Andersson and the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah had been invited, but they could not attend.